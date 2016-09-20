It's 'despicable' to blame low-paid Wells Fargo workers, Sen. Bob Menendez says

Chief Executive John Stumpf said this morning that Wells Fargo should have spotted problems in its sales system, but added that the root of the problem was a small number of bank employees who “did not do the right thing.”

That echoes recent comments from Wells Fargo chief financial officer John Shrewsberry, who said the employees fired for creating fake accounts “weren’t the high performers.”

“It was really more at the lower end of the performance scale, where people apparently were making bad choices to hang on in their job,” Shrewsberry said at an investor conference in New York earlier this month.

This morning, Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) called it “despicable” that Wells Fargo has “laid the blame on low-paid retail bank employees.”

He painted a picture of a low-paid bank worker, pushed by a hard-driving boss, simply trying to stay employed in the face of Wells Fargo’s now notoriously tough sales goals.

“In essence, this is about losing your job,” Menendez said. “You think that’s the appropriate environment for protecting your customers?”

Stumpf said he does believe that senior executives are responsible for the bank’s culture and that senior leaders “have been held accountable.”

He also said several times that the 5,300 bank employees fired in connection with the creation of fake accounts included “managers, managers of managers, even an area president” --- employees he said make good money, perhaps averaging between $35,000 and $60,000 annually.

Asked by Menendez how much he made last year, Stumpf replied, “$19.3 million.”

“That’s good money,” Menendez said.