When did Wells Fargo's CEO know about improper tactics? 2013, but ...

Wells Fargo & Co. Chief Executive John Stumpf said today he first learned of the bank’s improper sales tactics in 2013, but didn’t recall exactly.

Members of the Senate Banking Committee tried to pin him down at today’s hearing. When asked by Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) if it was when the Los Angeles Times uncovered the practices in December 2013, Stumpf would only say that he learned “later in 2013.”

Senators expressed surprise that Stumpf was not aware even as the bank began firing about 1,000 employees a year for improper sales tactics in 2011.

“I don’t recall back in ’13 exactly the time frame,” Stumpf said.

Asked by Sen. Patrick Toomey (R-Penn.) when the company notified shareholders of the scandal in securities filings, Stumpf said he would have to get back to him on the question.

Toomey said he and his staff had checked and, “We haven’t been able to discover such a disclosure.”

Stumpf said the refunds to customers of about $2.5 million wasn’t a large amount for a bank the size of Wells Fargo. But Toomey argued the broader effect of the scandal on Wells Fargo required disclosure.

“The reputational damage done to the bank clearly is material,” Toomey said.