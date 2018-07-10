MedMen co-founder Andrew Modlin hashes out deal for modern home in WeHo

Andrew Modlin, co-founder of cannabis company MedMen, has paid $3.895 million for a contemporary-style home in West Hollywood, records show.
The modern two-story sits a few blocks away from one of MedMen’s flagship L.A. dispensaries, which opened earlier this year after recreational weed was legalized in January.
Within 4,075 square feet of interiors marked by clean lines and indoor-outdoor living spaces, there are four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a spacious open floor plan. Walls of glass brighten the common spaces, which include a pair of dining areas and a kitchen with a butcher-block island.
There’s a fireplace in the living room, which connects to the backyard via pocketing doors.
Outside, a saltwater pool sits between a grassy yard and a polished concrete patio. The space also holds a projector and fireplace.
The master suite, found on the second story, takes in the scene from above.
Alejandro Lombardo and Roberto Seixas of Keller Williams Realty held the listing. Erika Kita of Mercer Vine represented Modlin.
According to the Multiple Listing Service, the home first listed last September for $3.985 million, or $90,000 more than the final sale price.
Modlin co-founded MedMen with Adam Bierman in 2010. The marijuana start-up has locations in New York, Nevada and California, including six dispensaries around Los Angeles.