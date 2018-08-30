Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox falls for Hollywood Hills Midcentury

Sweet dreams are made of this Midcentury Modern home in the Hollywood Hills, which Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox just snapped up for $4.375 million, records show.
Designed by Buff and Hensman, the gated 1960s residence spans three-quarters of a hillside acre. Walls of glass clash with walls of wood in the stylish post-and-beam interior, which has more than 2,700 square feet of living space.
The spare open floor plan includes a modern kitchen with clean lines and an indoor-outdoor dining area. A painted brick fireplace touches up the living room, a space that extends to an expansive balcony overlooking the canyon.
Down a gallery hallway sits the master suite, one of three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Flat lawns flank the home, and an infinity pool runs along the side.
Records show the property last traded hands a decade ago for $1.635 million.
Steve Frankel of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage held the listing. Jami Nash of Redfin represented the buyer.
A native of Scotland, Lennox studied at London’s Royal Academy of Music before forming new wave bands the Tourists and Eurythmics. She found international fame with the latter; the group’s hits include “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),” “Here Comes the Rain Again” and “Love Is a Stranger.”