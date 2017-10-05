Beck lists refreshed Gerard Colcord home in Brentwood for $3.75 million

Beck, the singer-songwriter and record producer, has put his home in Brentwood up for sale at $3.75 million.

With the services of Pam Shamshiri of Commune, the Grammy-winning artist restored and updated the 1964 Gerard Colcord-designed home, paying particular attention to its leafy Mandeville Canyon setting. Of note, a private trail was incorporated in the redesigned landscape. The interior bathrooms and infrastructure also were modernized.

The Brittany Tudor-style home, designed by noted architect Gerard Colcord, sits on a lush, three-quarter-acre lot in Mandeville Canyon. (Todd Goodman / LA Light Photography) (Todd Goodman / LA Light Photography)

Brickwork and half-timbering accent the cream-colored exterior. Dormer windows create space for desks and seating on the second floor, which has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and an office. Thick hand-hewn beams top the common areas on the main floor.

The 2,620-square-foot house also has a living room with a fireplace, a dining room, a butler’s pantry and an eat-in kitchen. A guest/bonus room sits above the detached two-car garage.

Beck bought the house last year from director-screenwriter James Mangold and producer Cathy Konrad for $3.15 million.

The 47-year-old artist won an album of the year Grammy in 2014 for “Morning Phase.” His 13th studio album, “Colors,” is set for release later this month.

Richard Stearns and Carrie Berkman Lewis of Partners Trust hold the listing.

