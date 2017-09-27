ICM Partners exec Carol Goll seeks a buyer for her breezy spot in Venice

ICM Partners executive Carol Goll is moving on from her newly constructed Venice home designed by noted architect Robert Thibodeau, listing the four-bedroom home for $4.19 million.

The modern three-story house sits on a small plot near Windward Circle. Through the entrance, wood-beamed ceilings are juxtaposed against the polished concrete floors, leading to an open kitchen and dining area with white countertops.

The three-story pad features sliding glass doors and wood ceilings. (Hilton & Hyland) (Hilton & Hyland)

Stairs lead up to the second floor, which holds three bedrooms and a family room.

The third floor, accessed by floating stairs, is comprised entirely of the master suite, which features raised and undulated wood ceilings. A sliding wall of glass leads out to a large patio area overlooking Venice, and marble walls outfit the bathroom, which has an oversized Jacuzzi tub and steam shower.

Other amenities include a dual closet and a spacious rooftop deck with 360-degree views. In addition, the home is equipped with Control4 home automation, allowing residents to control lights, locks and other features with a smartphone.

Goll bought the property in 2015 for $3.2 million, according to public records.

Zach Goldsmith of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.

Goll was an executive at Mercedes-Benz for more than a decade before joining ICM Partners in 2008. As the head of global branded entertainment for the literary and talent agency, she’s been recognized by Advertising Age and Billboard as a top entertainment marketer for brands.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Film producer Bob Yari lists his Beverly Hills Post Office-area home for sale

Montecito estate once owned by actress Geena Davis seeks $21.5 million

Former L.A. King Alexander Frolov nets a buyer in Manhattan Beach

Actress Katherine Moennig sells her Laurel Canyon cool digs