Home of the Day: Thousand Oaks estate for the country club set

A dramatic entry hall with a sweeping double staircase and second-floor balcony creates a formal first impression at this Tuscan-style estate behind gates in the Sherwood Country Club. Adding to the rarefied atmosphere is a wood-paneled library with coffered ceilings, a gourmet kitchen and a spacious master suite.

Outdoors, the backyard includes a covered loggia as well as an infinity-edge swimming pool that overlooks nearby Sherwood Lake and the 12th hole of the Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course.

Address: 208 West Stafford Rd., Thousand Oaks, 91361

Price: $5.9 million

Built: 2004

Lot size: 0.85 acres

House size: 9,311 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Formal entryway; wood-paneled library; formal dining room; gourmet kitchen with Viking range, large island and breakfast area; master suite; outdoor kitchen; infinity-edge pool and spa; covered loggia; gated driveway with four-car garage; views of Lake Sherwood; gated community with security

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 91631 ZIP Code in July was $1.267 million, based on nine sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 42.7% increase in median price compared with the same time last year.

Agents: Nicki LaPorta and Karen Crystal, Ewing & Assoc. Sotheby’s International Realty, (805) 390-6591

