Sacramento Kings minority owner lists Brentwood home for $5.3 million

Dorene Dominguez, chairman and chief executive of Vanir Group of Companies and Sacramento Kings minority owner, has put her home in Brentwood on the market for $5.34 million.

Sitting on a cul-de-sac, the two-story Mediterranean-style home features a gated courtyard entry and a terrace that overlooks the front yard.

Beyond the arched front door, the 5,314 square feet of living space features dark wood floors, lacy ironwork and three stone fireplaces. An ornate chandelier tops the spiral staircase in the foyer.

The living room leads to a formal dining room, and a breakfast nook sits off the center-island kitchen. Grand and mini master suites are among the five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

The Mediterranean-style home in Brentwood features a gated courtyard, a center-island kitchen and an outdoor fireplace.

The grounds include lawn, mature landscaping, a slate patio and a barbecue center. Artistic tile gives a splash of color to the outdoor fireplace, which has built-in bench seating.

The property last changed hands in 2009 for $3.136 million, public records show.

Ikem Chukumerije of Westside Premier Estates and Fabi Sperling of Keller Williams Realty share the listing.

Dominguez is the daughter of late businessman H. Frank Dominguez, who founded Vanir Group of Companies, a construction firm. In addition to the Kings, she is also part of the ownership group for minor-league soccer team Sacramento Republic FC.

