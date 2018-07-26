Game show producer Ed Fishman asks $24 million for beachfront Malibu home

The flamingo-pink abode of Ed Fishman, the producer and entrepreneur who co-founded the Access Records label with Dick Clark, is listed for $23.9 million on the sands of Malibu.
Set on a double lot on Escondido Beach, the compound has a whopping 130 feet of ocean frontage. The home itself was designed by architect Tom Torres and opens through a courtyard with a koi pond.
Colors calm in the architectural interior, which holds 6,100 square feet of beige-and-white living spaces brightened by walls of glass. Ocean views frame a fireplace in the two-story great room.
The main floor also features a center-island kitchen blanketed in tile and an expansive dining area with a wet bar.
The master suite, one of five bedrooms and 4.25 bathrooms, connects to an ocean-facing balcony. In the basement, there’s a wine cellar and music room.
Other highlights are found outside, where a spacious wraparound deck takes full advantage of the double lot. On the far side, there’s a cabana with a bedroom and living area.
Eytan Levin of 4 Malibu Real Estate and Ellen Francisco of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage hold the listing.
Fishman is known for his production of gaming events in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, N.J., and Monte Carlo, Monaco. As a producer, his credits include the ’70s game shows “Diamond Head” and “Dealer’s Choice.”