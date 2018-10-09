Former Palm Springs mayor's stylish residence elects for a list price of $2.4 million

A revamped home that once belonged to former Palm Springs mayor Florian Boyd has come up for sale in the desert city for $2.395 million.
Built by architect John Porter Clark in 1940, the contemporary residence dons a much different style than the Spanish hacienda vibe it displayed during Boyd’s ownership. The colorful tile and clay tile roof have disappeared, replaced by an indoor-outdoor floor plan under a tongue-and-groove ceiling.
Rows of palms and cacti landscaping fill out the frontyard. Inside, four bedrooms and 3.75 bedrooms are spread across 3,260 square feet.
Italian tile floors line the great room, which is brightened by walls of glass. The open-concept space also holds a dining area and sleek kitchen; each are topped by modern lighting fixtures.
Both master suites boast freestanding tubs and walk-in showers, and one opens to a private outdoor lounge. Out back, the residence wraps around a concrete patio with a fire pit, pool and spa.
The grounds span about a third of an acre and offer mountain views aplenty.
Henry Blackham and Maureen Erbe of Deasy/Penner & Partners are the listing agents.
Boyd was the sixth mayor of Palm Springs, serving from 1953 to1957. Under his leadership, the city opened a new city hall designed by architect Albert Frey. Frey also renovated Boyd’s home in 1955, according to the listing agency.