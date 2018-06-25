Brentwood home's celebrity pedigree includes a silent film star and a retired pop singer

If the name ZaSu Pitts doesn’t ring any bells perhaps the name Linda Ronstadt does. Both the early actress, who made the leap from silent to talking films, and the retired Grammy-winning pop singer are among former owners of a residence in Brentwood listed at $16.25 million.
Like so many other homes with a rich celebrity pedigree, this Traditional-style house dates to the 1930s. Designed by architect to the stars Paul R. Williams, the classic 10,000-square-foot mansion draws heavily from Georgian architecture and takes in canyon, city and mountain views.
Former White House designer Michael Smith updated the elegant 10,000 square feet of interiors in keeping with Williams’ vision. Remaining are the signature winding staircase and a secret passageway from the library to the master suite. There are seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
The grounds include a swimming pool and a pool house.
Pitts, who died in 1963 at 69, starred in the silent film “Greed.” With the advent of sound, she worked almost exclusively in comedies, including “Finn and Hattie” (1931), “Blondie of the Follies” (1932) and “Ruggles of Red Gap” (1935).
Ronstadt, 71, enjoyed her heyday starting in the late ’60s with such hits as “Ohh Baby Baby” and “Blue Bayou.”
