Heavy metal bassist Jason Newsted lists his Montana ranch for nearly $5 million

Heavy metal bassist Jason Newsted is ready to beat it out of Montana.
The musician of Metallica and Flotsam and Jetsam fame has listed his ranch in historic Sula, near the Anaconda-Pintler Wilderness and Lost Trail Powder Mountain, for sale at $4.95 million.
Surrounded by mountain peaks and rolling plains, the 545-acre spread has belonged to Newsted for more than a decade.
At the heart of the property, named “Rockin JN Ranch,” is a custom timber-framed home that sits atop a ridge. A manager’s home, machine shops and a greenhouse are among other structures.
The 5,800-square-foot main house, built in 2006, features extensive woodwork, stone floors and towering walls of windows. Cathedral-style ceilings with an intricate system of beams top the main level, which consists of an open-plan living room, dining room and family room. The kitchen is equipped with a center island, a walk-in pantry and a dumb waiter.
On a lower level, an art studio/recreation room features a sunburst-patterned wall built from exotic woods supplied by the Gibson guitar factory.
A lofted bonus room sits above the master suite, which takes in panoramic views.
Bill McDavid of Hall & Hall is the listing agent.
Newsted, 54, was a member of Metallica from 1986 to 2001 and contributed to the studio albums “...And Justice for All,” “Metallica,” “Load” and “Reload.” After leaving the band, he co-founded Echobrain and has played with Ozzy Osbourne and Voivod.
