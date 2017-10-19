Heavy metal bassist Jason Newsted lists his Montana ranch for nearly $5 million

Heavy metal bassist Jason Newsted is ready to beat it out of Montana.

The musician of Metallica and Flotsam and Jetsam fame has listed his ranch in historic Sula, near the Anaconda-Pintler Wilderness and Lost Trail Powder Mountain, for sale at $4.95 million.

Surrounded by mountain peaks and rolling plains, the 545-acre spread has belonged to Newsted for more than a decade.

At the heart of the property, named “Rockin JN Ranch,” is a custom timber-framed home that sits atop a ridge. A manager’s home, machine shops and a greenhouse are among other structures.

The 5,800-square-foot main house, built in 2006, features extensive woodwork, stone floors and towering walls of windows. Cathedral-style ceilings with an intricate system of beams top the main level, which consists of an open-plan living room, dining room and family room. The kitchen is equipped with a center island, a walk-in pantry and a dumb waiter.

On a lower level, an art studio/recreation room features a sunburst-patterned wall built from exotic woods supplied by the Gibson guitar factory.

A lofted bonus room sits above the master suite, which takes in panoramic views.

Bill McDavid of Hall & Hall is the listing agent.

Newsted, 54, was a member of Metallica from 1986 to 2001 and contributed to the studio albums “...And Justice for All,” “Metallica,” “Load” and “Reload.” After leaving the band, he co-founded Echobrain and has played with Ozzy Osbourne and Voivod.

The 545-acre ranch in Sula, Mont., features a timber-framed main house, workshops and a greenhouse. (Hall & Hall) (Hall & Hall)

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Music producer Ross Robinson seeks $11.74 million for Venice beach home

Former EMI Music president seeks $18.4 million for artful Aspen chateau

Former Angel Gary Matthews Jr. parts with a home base in Corona del Mar

NBA star DeMarcus Cousins puts his Granite Bay mansion in play at $5.4 million