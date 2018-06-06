Blockbuster producer Jerry Bruckheimer pulls in $11.5 million for Brentwood home

Jerry Bruckheimer can call it a wrap in Brentwood. The prolific film and television producer, whose credits include the “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “CSI” franchises, has sold his architectural home in the Westside neighborhood for $11.5 million.
Set on three-quarters of an acre, the pristine International-style home was designed by Case Study architect Thornton Abell and built in 1956. Bruckheimer bought the property in 1994 from former L.A. Mayor Richard Riordan, property records show.
The streamlined steel and concrete house has a high ceiling, a skylight-topped library/study, an eat-in kitchen and a media room. Walls of steel-framed windows look into a center courtyard and outward on the leafy grounds.
The master suite occupies a separate wing and features a private garden. Including the studio/guesthouse, there are seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and four fireplaces with massive hearths.
The studio/guesthouse overlooks the swimming pool and spa. Ponds, lush landscaping and mature trees complete the gated setting.
Mike Deasy and Sara Clephane of Deasy/Penner & Partners were the listing agents. Billy Rose of the Agency represented the buyer.
Bruckheimer, 74, has produced scores of blockbuster films including “The Rock” (1996), “Armageddon” (1998) and the “Beverly Hills Cop” and “Bad Boys” movies. He has shared 10 Primetime Emmys as an executive producer of the competition series “The Amazing Race.”