Hollywood Hills home has been a haven for female characters over the years

A home with a cast of female characters in its history has come on the market in Hollywood Hills West for $2.8 million.
Actresses Lana Turner, Liza Minnelli, Lindsay Lohan and Dianna Agron are among notable owners and tenants to have lived at the house.
The French Regency-style home was originally built in 1935 for Turner, the glamorous femme fatale whose scores of film credits include “The Postman Always Rings Twice” (1946) and “Peyton Place” (1957). During Minnelli’s ownership, she added dramatic black marble floors and other design flourishes to the house.
Lohan leased the property in 2010 following her release from jail. Agron is another former renter.
The single-story house, which is obscured from the street by tall privacy hedges, features such details as a garden entry, high ceilings and sets of French doors. Within 2,109 square feet of white-walled living space are a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a den with a wet bar and an updated chef’s kitchen.
The master suite has a Roman tub and steam shower for a total of three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.
Outside, there are patios for dining and entertaining. A two-car garage sits off the front.
The property last changed hands more than a decade ago for $1.799 million, records show.
Michelle Graci of Rodeo Realty holds the listing.