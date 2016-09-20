Home of the Day: Party ready on the Palos Verdes Peninsula

Sitting on more than three acres in Rolling Hills, this remodeled ranch-style home is set up for entertaining with such amenities as a refrigerated wine room, commercial-grade appliances and a 70-inch flat-screen TV in the family room. In the backyard, a circular palapa with seating for 20 accompanies a classic kidney-shaped pool.

Address: 6 N. Middleridge Lane, Rolling Hills, 90274

Price: $5.95 million

Built: 1953

Lot size: 3.43 acres

House size: 5,300 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Listed for $5.95 million, the Rolling Hills residence includes gym, a sauna and a separate guest house on more than three acres. (Peter McMenamin) (Peter McMenamin)

Features: Gated entrance; gourmet kitchen with skylights; new hardwood flooring; formal dining room; master suite with private sauna; refrigerated wine room; four fireplaces; air conditioned gym; six-car garage; workshop; swimming pool and spa with cabana; party palapa with seating for 20; circular motor court; barn; guest house; sport court; access to private community amenities

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90274 ZIP Code in July was $1.95 based on 32 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 2.3% decrease in median price compared with the same time last year.

Agent: Bill Ruth, Keller Williams Palos Verdes Realty, (310) 621-2885; Charles Raine, Re/Max Estate Properties, (310) 377-4932

