Super-agent Scott Boras buys Venice contemporary for $3.18 million

Scott Boras, the sports agent whose clients include some of biggest stars in baseball, has paid $3.18 million, or about $1,020 per square foot, for a newly built home in Venice.
Completed last year, the two-story contemporary sits on a narrow lot of about 5,500 square feet with a saltwater lap pool and spa. Knotted wood siding lends a rustic note to the wide front of the house.
An open-area living room, a media room, a center-island kitchen, a dining area, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms are within more than 3,100 square feet of living space. Appointments include oak hardwood floors, modern fixtures and custom walnut cabinetry. A wet bar sits off the living room, which also has a wall fireplace.
Sliding glass doors lead outside to a patio and a patch of lawn. A lounge with a fire pit sits next to the swimming pool.
The property came to market in January for $3.25 million, records show. In February, based on 15 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in the area was $1.673 million, up 6.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Laurie Woolner of Power Brokers International was the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Boras, whose Boras Corp. operates out of Newport Beach, has negotiated more than $2 billion in current baseball contracts, according to Forbes. His clients include reigning National League most valuable player Kris Bryant and two-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer.
