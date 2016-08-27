Daren Metropoulos takes ownership of Playboy Mansion, Hef included

There’s a new playboy on the Westside.

Daren Metropoulos, the son of billionaire investor C. Dean Metropoulos and principal at the investment firm Metropoulos & Co., has closed sale on the legendary Playboy Mansion. The longtime Holmby Hills home and workspace of Hugh Hefner, the mansion sold for $100 million, half of the $200-million asking price.

Still, the sale represents the largest sale ever recorded in Los Angeles County; another sprawling Westside manor, the Fleur de Lys, previously held the record after selling two years ago for $88.3 million.

It’s the end of an era but not quite goodbye for Hefner. The Playboy patriarch and founder is allowed to remain in residence for the remainder of his life. As part of the sale, Playboy Enterprises will pay Metropoulos $1 million a year to lease the property for Hefner, who turned 90 in April.

The three-story Gothic Tudor-style estate known as the Playboy Mansion was listed for sale at $200 million. (Jim Bartsch) (Jim Bartsch)

The mansion’s many statues, gargoyles and arcade games were included in the sale.

Metropoulos is familiar with the property, having bought a neighboring one from Hefner in 2009. He intends to eventually connect the two estates, both designed by Arthur R. Kelly, which abut the Los Angeles Country Club.

Considered architect Kelly’s greatest work, the Playboy Mansion was originally built for department store scion Arthur Letts Jr. in 1927.

The Gothic Tudor-style house has 29 rooms including chef’s and catering kitchens, a game room and a screening room with a built-in pipe organ. Twelve bedrooms are within 20,000 square feet of living space; the master suite spans two floors.

Daren Metropoulos, the 33-year-old son of billionaire investor C. Dean Metropoulos, intends to connect the Playboy Mansion to a neighboring property that he purchased in 2009.

Exotic birds and other animals roam freely through grounds that include a tennis court, a gymnasium, a four-bedroom guesthouse and the infamous swimming pool and grotto. The estate is also among a select few L.A. homes to have a zoo license.

Gary Gold and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, and Mauricio Umansky of the Agency held the listing for the mansion. Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented Metropoulos.

That Metropoulos intends to renovate and restore the mansion to its original form comes as little surprise. The 33-year-old tycoon, working with his father and his brother, Evan, has a reputation for breathing new life into timeworn brands.

Two years ago, Metropoulos & Co. sold Los Angeles-based Pabst Brewing Co. for more than $700 million in cash, or $550 million more than what the company paid for it in 2010. Perrier-Jouët Champagne, Ghirardelli Chocolate and Bumble Bee Tuna are among the other brands bought and flipped by the firm.

Call it a double feature

A pair of side-by-by estates owned by actor-producer-director Tom Hanks and his wife, actress-producer Rita Wilson, are for sale in Pacific Palisades. Located in the Palisades Riviera area, the adjacent homes are offered separately at $9.25 million and $8.75 million, or for a combined $18 million.

The 1930s home on more than half an acre in the Palisades Riviera area was once owned by late screenwriter and film director Frank Pierson. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

The less expensive of the two houses, a Spanish Revival-style villa built in 1933, retains its Old World ambiance with such details as beamed ceilings, wood floors and original fixtures, ironwork and tile. A step-down living room, paneled dining room, library/den, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms lie within nearly 4,000 square feet of interiors.

Outdoors, hedged grounds are filled with various sitting areas, lawns and a fountain feature.

Next door, the more expensive of the two homes is an English traditional built in 1957. Designed for small- and large-scale entertaining, the 7,300 square feet of living space includes formal living and dining rooms, a screening room and a pub/billiard room with fireplace.

The Traditional-style home in the Palisades Riviera area has seven bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in about 7,300 square feet of space. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Seven bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms include a master suite with a redone bathroom and his and hers closets. A playroom is on the third floor.

Both estates take in sweeping canyon views.

Hanks and Wilson acquired the properties in separate off-market transactions in 2003 and 2007 totaling a little over $13.1 million. The couple also own a third contiguous property on the same street that is not for sale.

Mary Lu Tuthill of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and David Offer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties hold the listings.

Hanks, 60, has acting credits including “Big” (1988), “Saving Private Ryan” (1998) and “Cast Away” (2000), which he also produced. He won lead-actor Oscars for his roles in “Philadelphia” (1993) and “Forrest Gump” (1994). He will appear in “Sully,” the story of pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, later this year.

Wilson, 59, appeared with Hanks in "Sleepless in Seattle" (1993). She has also appeared on the TV series “Girls” and “The Good Wife” and produced the 2002 film “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” and its sequel, released this year.

He’s dealing in pairs

Funnyman and television host Howie Mandel has bought a pair of condos in downtown Santa Monica in separate, off-market deals totaling $4 million.

The larger of the two units, purchased earlier this year for $2.5 million, features a trilevel floor plan with steel beams, 14-foot ceilings and walls of south-facing windows. A galley-style kitchen with a brick backsplash opens to a living/dining area.

Upstairs, there’s an office, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. A media room with an 80-inch television also lies within the 1,900 square feet of living space.

The two condominium units reside in the same William Dale Brantley-designed building in downtown Santa Monica. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

The smaller unit, a ground-floor condo purchased for $1.5 million, has similar raised ceilings and exposed steel beams plus mahogany wood floors. More than 1,450 square feet of interiors includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

There’s also a private, hedged patio, side-by-side parking and two storage units.

With the purchases, Mandel now owns three units in the William Dale Brantley-designed building. Last year, he bought a two-story penthouse with an elevator and a full-floor private garden for $5.3 million in another deal completed off-market.

Mandel, 60, has been a judge on the reality competition series “America’s Got Talent” since 2010 and previously hosted “Deal or No Deal” from 2005 to 2009. The onetime stand-up comic is also known for voicing the character Bobby on the animated series “Bobby’s World.”

A residential ‘Trump’ card

What do you get the Donald Trump supporter who seemingly has everything? This home in Beverly Hills might fit the bill.