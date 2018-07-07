New York Giants chairman Steve Tisch lands a new home field in Trousdale

New York Giants chairman and Hollywood producer Steve Tisch has touched down in Beverly Hills, buying a Midcentury home in the Trousdale area for $10.05 million. The seller was the estate of late music manager Jordan Feldstein.
Set behind fences and gates, the Robert Skinner-designed home is an example of the International style. Strong horizontal lines, bands of steel-framed casement windows and walls of glass are among visually dramatic features of the home, built in 1962. Raised ceilings and an open-plan layout create a sense of light, volume and flow.
Within more than 6,300 square feet of interiors is a two-story great room with a centerpiece fireplace, a loft den/office, a home theater and a chef’s kitchen. The master suite — among the five bedrooms and six bathrooms — has a sitting room.
Outside, the nearly 1-acre property holds a sunken terrace, a fire pit and a swimming pool. Landscaping and palms complete the setting.
Rona Passman of Hilton & Hyland was the listing agent. Max Shapiro of Westside Estate Agency represented the buyer.
Tisch, 69, has scores of credits as a film and television producer, including the Oscar-winning film “Forrest Gump” (1995), “American History X” (1998) and “The Equalizer” (2014). The son of former Giants co-owner Bob Tisch, he was named chairman and executive vice president of the New York franchise in 2005.
Feldstein, the older brother of actor Jonah Hill, died last year at 40. He was the founder and chief executive of Career Artist Management and represented such talents as Maroon 5 and Robin Thicke.
No longer desperate to sell
Actor Jesse Metcalfe has sold a freshly renovated home in West Hollywood’s Norma Triangle area for a little more than $1.807 million. The buyer, according to public records, is music manager and real estate investor David Benveniste.
The single-story bungalow, which dates to 1924, presents a contemporary face with modern fixtures and hardware, greige hues and skylights. The original hardwood floors were restored and given a light stain during the renovation.
The 1,300 square feet of interiors include an open living room and two master suites and an additional half-bathroom. A granite-topped island/bar anchors the new-look kitchen, which features a wall of custom cabinetry.
A detached bonus room lies in the backyard and currently holds a small studio-size bedroom and bathroom. A patio area sits adjacent.
The home originally came up for sale in May for about $1.793 million, records show. Metcalf paid $1.158 million for the property a year ago.
Smike Wallen of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Joshua Morrow of Aaron Kirman Partners/Pacific Union International represented the buyer.
Metcalfe, 39, is known for his television roles on “Desperate Housewives,” “Dallas” and “Passions.” He starred as John Tucker in the 2006 romantic-comedy film “John Tucker Must Die.”
Benveniste is the chief executive of Velvet Hammer Music. Among his clients are the groups Alice in Chains, System of a Down, Korn and Smashing Pumpkins.
Never say never
Singer-songwriter Joe Pizzulo, known for his collaborations with bossa nova-jazz musician Sergio Mendes, among others, has sold his longtime home in the Encino Woods historic district for $1.4 million, or $51,000 over the asking price.
The ranch-style house, built in 1948 and tucked behind a white picket fence, has such traditional details as box and picture windows, a gradually sloping gabled roof and a brick walkway to the covered front porch. Black shutters visually pop against the white lap siding.
Inside, thick crown molding and wainscoting in the living and dining rooms maintain the pleasant vibe. The 2,575 square feet of living space also includes an updated kitchen, a breakfast nook, an office, three bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms.
French doors open to grounds containing a brick patio, a brick-rimmed swimming pool, lawns and mature trees. The detached garage features a bonus room.
Jodie Francisco of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties was the listing agent.
Pizzulo is one the lead singers on the 1983 hit song “Never Gonna Let You Go,” which appears on Mendes’ self-titled album. He has frequently worked with Mendes and as a background singer with artists such as Barry Manilow, Barbra Streisand and Alice Cooper.
He bought the house more than two decades ago for $471,000, records show.
Sliding right into seaside base
Christian Yelich, the Gold Glove-winning outfielder for the Milwaukee Brewers, has made a play away from the field, buying an oceanfront home in Malibu for $5.6 million.
The contemporary-style home, set on the sand near Las Flores Beach, was built last year by Agoura Hills-based custom-estate builder Peregrine Inc. Designed to maximize the ocean view, it features Fleetwood sliding doors and walls of windows on each level. A large rooftop terrace holds a spa and fire pit.
Inside, some 2,500 square feet of living space holds a vaulted-ceiling family room with a wet bar, a chef’s kitchen, a living/dining area with a fireplace, three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. An elevator services each floor.
There’s also a two-car garage.
The property was most recently listed for $6 million, records show.
Wailani and Cormac O’Herlihy of Sotheby’s International Realty were the listing agents. Yelich was represented by his mother and Douglas Elliman agent Alecia Yelich and Lisa Martin, also with Douglas Elliman.
Yelich, a former standout at Westlake High School in Thousand Oaks, was a first-round draft pick of the Miami Marlins in 2010. The 26-year-old broke into the big leagues in 2013 and has hit .290 with 70 homers and 82 stolen bases across the better part of six seasons with the Marlins and Brewers.
He was part of the USA baseball team that took the gold at last year’s World Baseball Classic.
Ready to give up OWNership
Sheri Salata, the former co-president of the Oprah Winfrey Network, has listed her freshly renovated home in Los Feliz for $6.995 million.
The Spanish Colonial home, originally built in 1927 for silent-film screenwriter Beulah Marie Dix, was remodeled by noted designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent.
Entered through an arched doorway, the home opens to a spacious tile foyer that leads to dramatic living spaces. Within 4,800 square feet, there’s a living room topped by two chandeliers, a family room full of French doors and a dining room with a curved wall of windows.
A coved and herringbone-pattern ceiling tops the kitchen, which holds a butcher-block island at the center. Up a winding staircase, the master suite opens to a covered balcony. An attached guesthouse, complete with its own kitchen, adds another.
The gated grounds, encompassing just over a third of an acre, also hold a brick paver patio and a swimming pool. Tall hedges and lush landscaping privatize the space. A nine-car motor court centered by a hedge-wrapped fountain fronts the residence.
Brent Watson of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.
Salata served as co-president of the Oprah Winfrey Network for about five years. She left the company two years ago to create the female-led media company Story.
Carbon Beach pad was entertainment hub
The oceanfront estate of Garry Marshall, the late director of “Happy Days” and “Pretty Woman” fame, is for sale in Malibu’s Carbon Beach for $18 million.
The five-bedroom, four-bathroom house was originally built in 1965 for late actress Debbie Reynolds. Marshall bought the home in 1981, more than a decade after the pair worked together on the film “How Sweet It Is!”
Within more than 3,200 square feet of living space is a beamed-ceiling living room, which features a wall of windows that face the ocean. A balcony spans the second story, and down below sits a brick-encased swimming pool and patio area.
The home sits on 40 feet of beach frontage, a stretch of sand that appeared in scenes from Marshall’s romantic comedy “Valentine’s Day” (2010).
Tony Mark and Russell Grether of the Mark & Grether Group at Compass hold the listing.
Marshall, who died two years ago at 81, directed his first film, “Young Doctors in Love,” in 1982, and went on to direct 18 others, including “Beaches” (1988) and “The Princess Diaries” (2001). He was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1997.