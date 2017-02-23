Off with a bang? L.A. County sees two sales of $30 million or more in early February

The high-end market may have been slow to develop in 2016, but it is already off to a brisk start this year. L.A. County has seen eight sales of $20 million or more through the first six weeks of 2017. Among them are two properties in Bel-Air that recently traded hands at $30 million or more.

Here’s a larger look at the most expensive home sales in late January and early February.

$35.45 million — Bel-Air

In the 600 block of Siena Way, a 3.2-acre development property above the Bel-Air Country Club sold in a deal completed outside the Multiple Listing Service.

Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores has listed a Bel-Air property once owned by late film producer Verna Harrah for $52 million. (Redfin) (Redfin)

The lot, which includes 2.8 acres of flat land, was part of a package of properties that billionaire Tom Gores traded last year in a $100-million deal for a spec house on Carolwood Drive.

Once the site of Technicolor Motion Picture co-founder Herbert Kalmus’ estate, the property currently holds an underground structure and a 15-car garage. It had been listed by Gores, the chairman and CEO of Platinum Equity and owner of the Detroit Pistons franchise, for as much as $52 million last year.

$30 million — Bel-Air

Manny Mashouf, creator and former chairman of clothing retailer Bebe, sold a Mediterranean-style estate on Delfern Drive for $9.995 million less than the asking price of $39.995 million. He bought the house in 2004 for about $13.64 million, records show.

The 20,782-square-foot mansion, built in 2002, features such details as 26-foot ceilings, arched doorways and a walnut-paneled wet bar. The master suite has two fireplaces and two private terraces, for a total of eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

A swimming pool and spa, a tennis court, gardens and patios are within 1.2 acres of manicured grounds.

David Parnes and James Harris of the Agency were the listing agents. Kelsey Kroon, also of the Agency, and Parnes represented the buyers, businessman Danny Harris and his wife, Pamela.

$25 million — Beverly Hills

An English traditional-style home where L.K. Sidney, the early CBS producer and former vice president of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, once lived sold for $3.45 million less than the asking price of $28.45 million.

Sitting on more than an acre on Tower Road, the house was originally built in 1934 and later updated and expanded to its current 15,300 square feet by Jeff Vance of IDGroup. Among the features are a media room, an oversized chef’s kitchen and a temperature-controlled wine cellar.

The Beverly Hills estate includes two homes on more than an acre of grounds. (Jeff Vance / ID Group Live) (Jeff Vance / ID Group Live)

There are a total of eight bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, including a three-bedroom detached guesthouse.

Other former owners include filmmaker and music executive Freddy DeMann and film producer Gale Anne Hurd.

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency was the listing agent. Steve Frankel of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.

$24.95 million — Beverly Hills

Alki David, an heir to the Coca-Cola bottling and shipping fortune, sold his home on Summit Drive to a California-based limited liability company for the most recent asking price.

Owned by Greek billionaire Alki David, the Italian villa-inspired residence spans 16,217 square feet with six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. (Michael McNamara / Shooting LA) (Michael McNamara / Shooting LA)

Set adjacent to what was once Pickfair, the legendary estate built by early film stars Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks, the grounds center on a 16,217-square-foot main house with six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. A wood-paneled office and a gym are among the amenities.

Outdoors, the one-acre property holds a large motor court, a loggia, formal gardens and a swimming pool with a raised spa.

Marc Noah of Sotheby’s International Realty represented both sides of the deal.

$24 million — Hollywood Hills West

Reignwood North America, part of an international development group founded by Chinese-Thai billionaire Yan Bin, bought a boxy modern showplace on Sunset Plaza Drive in a deal completed off-market.

Designed by architect Hagy Belzberg, the walled-and-gated estate sits on slightly more than an acre with an infinity-edge swimming pool, a detached gym and a guesthouse.

Expanses of glass and wood-paneled ceilings are among the features of the 13,000-square-foot house, which has eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms, according to tax records. A glass-enclosed wine cellar sits off the living room.

