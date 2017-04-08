Century City penthouse fetches $15.2 million, and other top sales

A half-floor penthouse in Century City, a bluff-top villa in Palos Verdes Estates and a beachfront home in Santa Monica were among the high-water properties that changed hands in L.A. County from mid-March through April 1.

$15.2 million — Century City

Nazarian Enterprises chairman Younes Nazarian, through a family trust, sold a half-floor penthouse at the Century building for $795,000 less than the asking price of $15.995 million. The buyer was a family trust tied to late textile pioneer and opera benefactor Hal Alden.

Designed by interior designer Joan Behnke, the 6,080-square-foot open-plan unit boasts such details as wide-plank floors, modern chandeliers and a double-sided glass wine cellar. A library done in lacquered zebrawood adjoins the master suite, which has his and hers bathrooms and walk-in closets.

Floor-to-ceiling windows bring city, mountain and ocean views inside the three-bedroom, five-bathroom residence. Sliding glass doors in the living room lead to two private terraces.

Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland and Mauricio Umansky of the Agency were the listing agents. Michelle Oliver of Douglas Elliman repped the buyer.

$13.84 million — Palos Verdes Estates

A limited liability company tied to Stamps.com chairman and CEO Ken McBride paid $60,000 less than the asking price for a home on Paseo del Mar. The seller, through a California corporation, was Toyota Motor Sales president and chief Ishizaka Yoshio.

Built in 1979, the gated Mediterranean villa is perched on the bluffs above the ocean and includes 330 feet of frontage. A north-south tennis court and a swimming pool with a waterfall accompany the home on about an acre of grounds.

The 6,844 square feet of living space includes a two-story entry, scaled formal rooms, a great room with a fireplace, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The master suite has another fireplace and an ocean view.

Patricia Hedstrom and Gayle Probst of RE/MAX Estate Properties were the listing agents. Kevin Apor of Apor Properties represented the buyer.

$8.5 million — Beverly Hills

A newly built, contemporary-style home on North Beverly Drive sold for the asking price.

The 6,755-square-foot house, obscured from the street by hedges and gates, is reached by a concrete path that crosses over a reflecting pool to get to the glass-paneled front door.

The newly built contemporary in Beverly Hills brings in natural light and views with walls of glass. (Everett Fenton Gidley) (Everett Fenton Gidley)

The polished vibe continues inside with retractable walls of glass, vaulted ceilings and a dramatic staircase. The 6,745 square feet of open-plan living include a screening room, a den/office, a center-island kitchen, five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Outside, decking surrounds a rectangular swimming pool. A fire pit and barbecue center complete the setting.

Paul Wylie and Richard Albert of LAMERICA Real Estate handles both ends of the transaction.

$8.5 million — Santa Monica

On Palisades Beach Road, the longtime home of Marjorie Post Dye, an heir to the General Foods family fortune who died two years ago, sold to Westside Rentals founder Mark Verge for $1 million less than the asking price.

The French traditional-style home, built in 1941, sits on slightly more than a quarter-acre with 59 feet of sandy beachfront. Ocean-facing balconies and sliding glass doors frame views of the coastline.

The 5,000-square-foot house consists of two structures that total seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Also on the property is a three-car garage.

Wheeler Coberly of Partners Trust Brentwood was the listing agent. Coberly also represented the buyer.

$8.498 million — Pacific Palisades

A limited liability company tied to Jeff Wilke, chief executive of Worldwide Consumer at Amazon, paid the asking price for a home on Umeo Road.

Designed by architect Philip Vertoch, the contemporary-style three-story sits on a hillside in the upper Riviera section and takes in mountain and ocean views.

Beyond a wood-paneled entry, the 8,640 square feet of living space includes a screening room, a wine cellar and an art studio. Polished concrete, hardwood floors and exotic stonework are among the interior appointments.

Outside are a swimming pool, a sports court and an organic garden. A small vineyard runs along the terraced hillside.

David Solomon and Anna Solomon of the Agency were the listing agents. Elisabeth Halsted of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer.

