Sprawling Beverly Park estate trades for $26.7 million, and other top sales

A massive Beverly Park estate, a two-house compound bordering Beverly Hills and Hollywood Hills West and a newly built traditional in Pacific Palisades were all part of the high-water deals that closed in early April.

Here’s a closer look:

$26.725 million — Beverly Park

On Beverly Park Terrace, among the most affluent streets in Los Angeles County, a 20,612-square-foot mansion sold to a Delaware-based limited liability company for $8.275 million less than the original asking price of $35 million. The seller was a shell corporation tied to Bambang Trihatmodjo, a son of the late Suharto, the second president of Indonesia.

Set behind massive gates, the neoclassical estate is reached by a tree-lined drive that ends at a circular motor court. Grounds of more than 5 acres include a tennis court, a swimming pool and spa and two separate garages. Private walking trails encircle the property.

Inside, gilded living spaces include a formal entry with 40-foot ceilings, a two-story library, a playroom and a gym. A total of 10 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms includes three separate staff quarters.

Mauricio Umansky and Farrah Aldjufrie of the Agency were the listing agents. Prisca Anes of TNG Real Estate Consultants represented the buyer.

$14.98 million — Hollywood Hills West

A limited liability company linked to Stephen Badger, a documentary filmmaker and heir to the Mars candy fortune, paid $14.98 million for a home on La Collina Drive. The sellers were “Shrek” producer John Williams and his wife, Lacey.

Surrounded by mature landscaping and fruit trees, the 2.68-acre estate includes two homes, one of which was formerly owned by Eartha Kitt, according to the listing. Late film writer and producer Abby Mann was another former owner, records show.

The two structures, one traditional and the other Spanish-style, combine for eight bedrooms and six bathrooms in about 8,200 square feet of living space. A swimming pool, a cabana and terraced gardens also lie within the grounds.

Joyce Rey and Arlene Rutenberg of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage were the listing agents. Blair H. Chang of the Agency represented the buyer.

$12 million — Malibu

A former home of A Martinez, an actor known for his roles on daytime soaps such as “Santa Barbara” and “One Life to Live,” changed hands on Wildlife Road in a deal completed off-market. The buyer was a blind trust.

The Spanish-style house on more than an acre in Point Dume had been listed for as much as $13.995 million last year. It previously sold eight years ago for $6.35 million, public records show.

The 8,254-square-foot floor plan, styled by interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, has custom glass doors, French oak and limestone flooring and a covered pavilion that extends the living space outdoors.

Multiple offices, an entertainment room, a gourmet kitchen, six bedrooms and eight bathrooms are among the living spaces. A koi pond, a waterfall feature and an infinity-edge swimming pool highlight the exterior amenities.

$9.7 million — Pacific Palisades

A newly built, traditional-style home on Capri Drive sold to a blind trust for about $650,000 less than the most recent asking price of $10.349 million.

The three-story house on about half an acre was developed by Huntington Estate Homes and completed last year. Its 9,800 square feet of New England-vibe interiors feature detailed wainscoting and molding, custom built-ins and a glass-enclosed wine cellar beneath the stairs.

Living spaces include a chandelier-topped foyer, a chef’s kitchen with two islands and a lounge with a theater and a bar. An ocean-view master is among the six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Outdoors, there’s a covered patio, a pool deck, a built-in barbecue and a swimming pool.

Anthony Marguleas of Amalfi Estates was the listing agent.

