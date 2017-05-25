What $20 million buys in three of L.A. County’s priciest ZIP Codes

Residences in Bel-Air, Beverly Hills and Hollywood Hills West can be among the priciest in L.A. County. Here’s a look at what about $20 million buys in the three affluent neighborhoods.
BEL-AIR: A Cold War-era bomb shelter (now a wine cellar) is among holdovers of this single-story home, built in 1949 for actor-producer Alan Ladd.
Address: 323 N. Mapleton Drive, Los Angeles, 90077
Listed for: $19.995 million for five bedrooms, seven bathrooms in 9,000 square feet (1.2-acre lot)
Features: Hand-carved details; outdoor kitchen/bar; putting green
About the area: In the 90077 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in April was $1.844 million, down 53.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
BEVERLY HILLS: This single-story in the Trousdale section makes the most of its hillside vantage with walls of windows and pocketing glass doors.
Address: 440 Martin Lane, Beverly Hills, 90210
Listed for: $19.95 million for five bedrooms, six bathrooms in 6,888 square feet (1.09-acre lot)
Features: 14-foot ceilings; double-island chef’s kitchen; infinity-edge swimming pool
About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in April was $7.05 million, up 34% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
HOLLYWOOD HILLS WEST: This dramatic two-story, formerly owned by talent manager Scooter Braun, was renovated by architect Paul McClean and features clean lines, walls of glass and a dramatic water entry.
Address: 9066 St. Ives Drive, Los Angeles, 90069
Listed for: $19.9 million for three bedrooms, 4.25 bathrooms in 6,058 square feet (9,611-square-foot lot)
Features: Two-story living room; wine cellar; screening/game room
About the area: In the 90069 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in April was $2.15 million, down 8.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
