What $20 million buys in three of L.A. County’s priciest ZIP Codes

Residences in Bel-Air, Beverly Hills and Hollywood Hills West can be among the priciest in L.A. County. Here’s a look at what about $20 million buys in the three affluent neighborhoods.

Matthew Momberger / MBRGR Photography 323 N. Mapleton Drive 323 N. Mapleton Drive (Matthew Momberger / MBRGR Photography)

BEL-AIR: A Cold War-era bomb shelter (now a wine cellar) is among holdovers of this single-story home, built in 1949 for actor-producer Alan Ladd.

Address: 323 N. Mapleton Drive, Los Angeles, 90077

Listed for: $19.995 million for five bedrooms, seven bathrooms in 9,000 square feet (1.2-acre lot)

Features: Hand-carved details; outdoor kitchen/bar; putting green

About the area: In the 90077 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in April was $1.844 million, down 53.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Melissa DiMeglio 440 Martin Lane 440 Martin Lane (Melissa DiMeglio)

BEVERLY HILLS: This single-story in the Trousdale section makes the most of its hillside vantage with walls of windows and pocketing glass doors.

Address: 440 Martin Lane, Beverly Hills, 90210

Listed for: $19.95 million for five bedrooms, six bathrooms in 6,888 square feet (1.09-acre lot)

Features: 14-foot ceilings; double-island chef’s kitchen; infinity-edge swimming pool

About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in April was $7.05 million, up 34% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Jim Bartsch 9066 St. Ives Drive 9066 St. Ives Drive (Jim Bartsch)

HOLLYWOOD HILLS WEST: This dramatic two-story, formerly owned by talent manager Scooter Braun, was renovated by architect Paul McClean and features clean lines, walls of glass and a dramatic water entry.

Address: 9066 St. Ives Drive, Los Angeles, 90069

Listed for: $19.9 million for three bedrooms, 4.25 bathrooms in 6,058 square feet (9,611-square-foot lot)

Features: Two-story living room; wine cellar; screening/game room

About the area: In the 90069 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in April was $2.15 million, down 8.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

