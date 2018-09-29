What $1.6 million buys right now in three L.A. County communities

Here’s a look at what roughly $1.6 million buys right now in Pasadena and the L.A. communities of Venice and Sherman Oaks.
PASADENA: Tranquil shades of blue color the indoor-outdoor floor plan of this 1940s one-story, which sits on a garden-filled lot within walking distance of the Rose Bowl.
Address: 1170 Laurel St., Pasadena, 91103
Listed for: $1.599 million for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,576 square feet (10,800-square-foot lot)
Features: Hardwood floors; paneled walls; galley-style kitchen with built-in seating; spacious master suite
About the area: In the 91103 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $835,000, up 6.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
VENICE: A remodeled kitchen and a grassy backyard with a free-standing fireplace are a few highlights of this cozy two-bedroom.
Address: 1018 Marco Place, Venice, 90291
Listed for: $1.595 million for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 877 square feet (4,266-square-foot lot)
Features: Breakfast bar; hardwood floors; hedge-lined frontyard; detached two-car garage
About the area: In the 90291 ZIP Code, based on 21 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $1.775 million, down 2.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SHERMAN OAKS: Down $100,000 from its original asking price, this Traditional home starts with a double-door entry to a living room with crown molding and a brick hearth fireplace.
Address: 15615 Royal Woods Place, Sherman Oaks, 91403
Listed for: $1.595 million for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,764 square feet (10,056-square-foot lot)
Features: Wood-paneled dining room with fireplace; granite-filled kitchen; covered veranda with grill; swimming pool
About the area: In the 91403 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $1.225 million, up 6.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
PASADENA: Perched on a corner lot above the street, this 1930s cottage holds a sunny master suite with direct access to a landscaped brick patio.
Address: 1627 La Loma Road, Pasadena, 91105
Listed for: $1.575 million for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,915 square feet (6,651-square-foot lot)
Features: Dual-pane widows; French doors; formal dining room; kitchen with subway tile backsplash
About the area: In the 91105 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $1.463 million, up 55.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
VENICE: This palm-topped lot offers a three-bedroom bungalow, a studio apartment and a Zen garden with a koi pond.
Address: 865 Rose Ave., Venice, 90291
Listed for: $1.575 million for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,029 square feet (5,006-square-foot lot)
Features: Gated entry; spacious deck; dark hardwood floors; detached studio with sunroom
About the area: In the 90291 ZIP Code, based on 21 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $1.775 million, down 2.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SHERMAN OAKS: A dramatic great room under pitched ceilings anchors this hillside estate with canyon views.
Address: 3961 Oakfield Drive, Sherman Oaks, 91423
Listed for: $1.595 million for four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 4,016 square feet (8,478-square-foot lot)
Features: Center-island kitchen; loft with fireplace; expansive patio; three-car garage
About the area: In the 91423 ZIP Code, based on 26 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $1.508 million, up 5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.