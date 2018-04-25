With in-car delivery, Amazon tests whether customers will sacrifice privacy for convenience

With in-car delivery — an opt-in features that only works with 2015 or newer Volvo, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles — Amazon will know the general vicinity of where a customer's vehicle is parked. When an Amazon delivery driver is en-route, the vehicle will broadcast its precise GPS location to the driver. Amazon will have the car's license plate number and know what it looks like. To open the trunk, the delivery driver, upon arrival, will notify the Amazon app. The app will then speak to Amazon's cloud, which will speak to Volvo or Chevrolet's cloud, which then will unlock the trunk.