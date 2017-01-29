Colleges take on the hyperloop with car batteries, magnets, carbon fiber and plenty of spirit

UC Berkeley junior Ray Chen took a look around at dozens of other student projects. He scratched his head and let out a dejected revelation.
“We seem to have underplayed a bit here,” Chen said.
UC Berkeley was among 30 universities and one high school that spent more than a year designing and developing railcars for a hyperloop, the high-speed transportation system billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk coined in 2013. The idea is to autonomously accelerate levitating pods through low-pressure tunnels and tubes, reducing friction and boosting speed.
Over the weekend, students had their first chance to zip their creations through a nearly mile-long test tube Musk had erected on a shut-down traffic lane outside SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne.
The UC Berkeley team ended up having few electronics compared to the other schools. For example, its levitation systems uses the natural opposition of two magnets rather than electrification to keep the pod suspended.
Most teams worked through winter break to put together their pods, which largely featured aluminum chassis, an array of batteries, electronics and motors and a carbon fiber shell. They arrived in Los Angeles early last week, working around the clock on the finishing touches. In a parking lot at SpaceX, they hurdled through what many called a daunting 101-item checklist. They also went through judging from SpaceX employees.
The competition is just one among a series of events expected as Musk seeks to support his idea. But neither he nor SpaceX has publicly backed the private companies trying to bring the hyperloop concept to life.
SpaceX’s gigantic office complex offered a good backdrop for the hyperloop testing. Cars whirring by the test tube, helicopters and planes taking off from Hawthorne Airport and an old-school rail line beside the tube all marked the forms of transportation the hyper loop aims to best.
Some put hammers and chisels to work at the last moments. Others WD-40 and power saws or wires and computers. Each team held somewhere between 15 and 45 members.
Delft University of Technology from the Netherlands got its pod here by plane, but their self-made batteries weren’t allowed in air cargo so they went with a back-up option — electrical bicycle batteries.
Northeastern University and a handful of schools it partnered shipped their pod by truck Wednesday and had it arrive three days later. Their project received $150,000 in funding, including free parts, said Ben Lippolis, a senior and the team’s business lead.
University of Washington had one of the cheapest projects, coming in at $35,000, a student said. The team handmade parts, except for items such as batteries taken from the Honda Fit car.
Lehigh University had the biggest design, coming in at a whooping 3,300 pounds, an estimated three times more than anyone else, according to sophomore Emma Isaacs. The pod sported batteries from Tesla and other cars and an air compressor that’s allowed it to levitate for 45 minutes.
Isaacs described Lehigh’s as the closest thing among the entrants to a commercially-viable design. Despite that, her teams plans to take a new approach in the coming months. The hope is that they’ll get another crack at the SpaceX tube later this year and perform stronger.
Like many other teams, Lehigh showed no signs of slowing down their hyperloop efforts.
SteelHouse looks to bounce back after lawsuit distraction
Counterfeiting clicks. Defrauding customers. Deceiving rivals.
The accusations against Culver City start-up SteelHouse “were vicious,” said its founder and Chief Executive Mark Douglas.
But an investor in the online ad software company attempted to set Douglas straight about the allegations made by French rival Criteo in a lawsuit last summer.
“‘If we’re getting attacked, we must be doing something right,’” Douglas recalled the investor telling him. The way he saw it, Criteo had to have been scared about losing business to SteelHouse and wanted a way to slow them down.
Morale slumped at SteelHouse as the companies argued back and forth in court for several months. The allegations seemed to add further evidence to growing questions about the integrity of the online advertising ecosystem. An estimated billions of dollars are lost each year to ads that never end up in the front of people’s eyes, and here again another company had been caught in numbers controversy.
SteelHouse’s software enables about 500 customers to analyze website visitors, decide what kinds of people to advertise to, design the ad and set pricing conditions and goals. SteelHouse handles the rest, including buying the ad. It charges a $1 fee for every one thousand ads shown.
Many clients stopped working with SteelHouse, swinging the company to a slight loss last year. It declined to disclose other financial details.
“No customer wanted to be a part of this, and both companies lost some customers and that’s unfortunate,” Douglas said.
Criteo declined to comment.
The lawsuit came to a surprising conclusion in the fall though. The two companies reached an undisclosed settlement, releasing a statement saying that the battled led to greater appreciation of each other’s businesses.
“I think I can say very emphatically, we were very pleased with the outcome,” said Peter Lee, an investor at SteelHouse shareholder Baroda Ventures. “How quickly it was resolved and that outcome given that they came after us, it was a thrill.”
Issues addressed in the lawsuit were ameliorated but SteelHouse didn’t overhaul its policies or procedures as a result, Douglas said.
“I don’t believe in swinging the pendulum out of fear,” he said.
Doiglas also insists the lawsuit had no effect on the results customers received.
Though some former customers mentioned in the lawsuit have continued to stay away, employees have largely stuck around. Some were able to cash out their shares last year. They also benefit from a three-day weekend once a month and long list of perks, including a dog run and creekside view at one of the company’s two Culver City offices.
SteelHouse employs about 250 people, wit plans to hire 100 people this year.
The kind of online ads SteelHouse helps spread across the Web remain a target of criticism from consumers and privacy advocates. But Douglas says the world loves free content, giving him optimism that SteelHouse’s role won’t be diminished anytime soon. He says website owners just need acknowledge some of the ads they display are counterproductive and sacrifice the short-term gains they bring.
Rubicon Project strategic alternatives assessment appears ongoing
Elsewhere in the Los Angeles advertising technology world, Rubicon Project is gauging next steps as it struggles to keep pace with competitors.
The publicly-traded Playa Vista firm must either decide whether to use some of its $150 million in cash to develop the technology needed to catch up or sell the company. Private equity firms or companies growing their online ad businesses, such as Verizon, could be interested buyers.
Rubicon Project declined to comment.
In particular, Rubicon Project has struggled with the growing usage of smartphones because most of its advertising efforts had been focused on desktop Web browsers. The company’s software helps place banner and video ads across the Internet, but a number of factors are leading to lower fees.
Rubicon Project began reorganizing last year to slim parts of the business and invest in others. Whether they double down on that plan could become clear soon.
“They have plenty of cash to keep going but they have a responsibility to shareholders to explore the options,” said Jason Helfstein, a financial analyst at Oppenheimer & Co. who follows the company. “They can come back and say, ‘Look, we shopped the company. This is the demand for the company. But if we spend x over the next 18 months, we can get to y.’”
Athletes and entertainers to get easier access to shares of hot start-ups shortly before IPOs
A Los Angeles financial adviser who says he works with sports stars, hip-hop artists and other celebrities has teamed with an investment firm to help clients get stakes in giant start-ups destined for blockbuster initial public offerings.
The celebs aren’t just in it for the money, though holding shares before an IPO often leads to greater ownership and bigger returns on investment than becoming involved during the stock market debut.
Rashaun Williams, who’s worked at investment banks and a venture capital firm, said the stars want to be part of an exclusive club. Being able to namedrop that they’re an investor in widely recognized companies such as Uber, Airbnb or Snapchat maker Snap can lead to greater cachet than many already enjoy. Many of his clients also use, if not actively promote, the products and services they want to back — and they want to share in the financial gains along the way.
For the past few years, Williams has pooled together clients’ cash to buy up shares in about 100 start-ups, spanning just-launched ones to more well-established firms. His client roster includes former NBA player Elton Brand, NBA player agent David Falk and NFL player Derrick Morgan.
“When I meet them, their investments might be a Wingstop, a gas station and three startups, and I try to diversify them,” Williams said.
Now, he’s partnering with Manhattan Venture Partners, which typically purchases shares in privately held companies by paying off employees or venture capitalists to make diversifying an investment portfolio even easier. Manhattan Venture Partners plans to launch All-Star funds that each will hold stock in about a dozen companies expected to go public within a year or two.
The inaugural fund of hundreds of millions of dollars will have about 30 investors. When a company it holds goes public, the investors get a percentage of shares in proportion to their investment in the fund and can hold onto them indefinitely or sell them.
It’s a “one-stop shop for a basket” of multi-billion dollar companies, Williams said.
Flower delivery service receives $24 million, eyes Venice growth
Farm-to-doorstep flower delivery company Bouqs.com announced Monday(1/30) a $24-million investment targeted for nearly doubling its workforce to up to 80 people in the coming months as part of expanded marketing and technology development efforts.
The Venice company is looking for a new office in beach neighborhood to accommodate the growth. Chief Executive John Tabis declined to discuss specific financial figures but said the company generated more cash than it spent during last year’s fourth quarter, suggesting its capable of turning a profit soon. But that might be more than aberration than anything as Bouqs tries to increase spending to carve out a larger chunk of the online flower buying market. On a big day, the company produces about $1 million in sales.
“We’re not trying to being cash flow positive,” Tabis said. “We’re very much in growth mode.”
Founded in late 2012, Bouqs Co. spent the last year formalizing many of the structures that had been hacked together in haste. It hired executives from other e-commerce companies such as Revolve and Fabletics. Tabis says he’s encouraged by data showing that nearly 60% of revenue is coming from repeat buyers.
Partech Ventures led the way in the investment, and its general partner Mark Menell joined Bouq’s board of directors. Menell acknowledged online shopping companies have a reputation of petering out after they hit about $100 million in annual sales. But he’s optimistic that won’t be the case for Bouqs because it has no similar-size competitors and the big players in the space have gone years without innovative feature.
“Here, there’s a lot of running more,” Menell said. “I don’t look at anyone and see a major concern.”
That’s also why Tabis sees remaining independent and taking the company public as a just-as-likely scenario as selling to a larger player.
Law firm expands business accelerator program
Stubbs Alderton & Markiles has formally mentored 22 start-ups in recent years, giving them working space, education and networking opportunities. Now, the Santa Monica law firm wants to step up its involvement. Its teamed with veteran digital media consultant Peter Csathy’s Creatv Media to help oversee the program and make investments in participants.
“By adding more companies, formalizing our class structure, expanding benefits and providing initial seed capital, we will give them a greater shot at success,” law firm managing partner Scott Alderton said in a statement.
