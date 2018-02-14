Uber lost $4.5 billion in 2017, but its revenue jumped

Although the losses are significant, the results still are positive for Uber with revenue rising and losses falling in three of four quarters in 2017, said Rohit Kulkarni, managing director of SharesPost, a research group focused on privately held companies. The numbers show that Uber under Khosrowshahi is on a path toward profitability and a sustainable economic model, Kulkarni said. "If you draw that out further, a year from now, this could be a significant IPO waiting to happen," he said.