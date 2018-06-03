She spent decades transforming Southern California landmarks. Go inside Nancy Goslee Power's private garden

One look at her current and future projects, and it’s clear that for Power, “semi-retirement” means something a little different than it does for most people. There’s her ongoing involvement in the Garden School Foundation; an addition to the Norton Simon — “I’m stewing about what it should be and how I’d like to walk through the space,” she says; and a columbarium for Moore Ruble Yudell’s St. Matthew’s Parish in Pacific Palisades. Then there are her weekly watercolor classes, upcoming trips to Naples and Sweden, and an idea for a third book, about the next generation of garden designers in Los Angeles (to join her Gardens of California: Four Centuries of Design from Mission to Modern and Power of Gardens).