Weekend Picks for Feb. 15-18: Bali's Çudamani, Chinese New Year Festival and more

Looking for something interesting, inspirational or just plain fun to do this weekend? Our suggestions include a celebration of Balinese culture at the Broad Stage, a mariachi musical at the Soraya, and a salute to the Great American Songbook with Long Beach Symphony Orchestra. Plus, a little Mozart and a little Brahms, and the most Runyonesque of musicals. And if you love a parade — and we know you do — head down to Chinatown for the annual Chinese New Year celebration.

Balinese music and dance at Broad Stage

Direct from Bali, it’s Çudamani. This acclaimed dance troupe and gamelan orchestra performs the U.S. premiere of the nature-inspired musical fable “Bhumi: Mother Earth” in a pair of shows presented by the World Festival of Sacred Music. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. 2 p.m. Sunday (family show) and 7 p.m. Sunday (full performance). $15-$50. www.festivalofsacredmusic.org

Mariachi musical at the Soraya

An aging migrant worker looks back at his life on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico order in “Cruzar la Cara de la Luna” (“To Cross the Face of the Moon”). Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlan provides the live soundtrack for the L.A. premiere of this decades-spanning musical drama created by Broadway’s Leonard Foglia and the late Jose “Pepe” Martinez. In Spanish with projected English translation. The Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. $43 and up. www.ValleyPerformingArtsCenter.org

The mariachi musical "Cruzar la Cara de la Luna (To Cross the Face of the Moon)" comes to the Soraya in Northridge. Lyric Opera

Broadway stars perform with LBSO Pops

Treat your significant other to a post-Valentine’s Day night out with Long Beach Symphony Pops’ latest offering, “The Great American Songbook — Isn’t It Romantic?” With special guests and Broadway veterans Susan Egan (“Beauty and the Beast”) and David Burnham (“Wicked”). Long Beach Arena, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. 8 p.m. Saturday. $42-$165. www.longbeachsymphony.org

Broadway's Susan Egan will perform classic love songs with Long Beach Symphony Pops. Robert Lachman / Los Angeles Times

Celebrate Chinese New Year in Chinatown

Gung hay fat choy! Celebrate the arrival of the Year of the Dog with the annual Chinese New Year Festival in Chinatown. It will have live music, acrobats, martial-arts displays, food trucks and more, plus the 119th Golden Dragon Parade. It’s fun for the whole family — especially if you buy your kids some of those Pop Pop Snappers. Various locations, Chinatown, L.A. Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday (parade, 1 to 3 p.m.). Free. www.chinatownla.com

The 119th Golden Dragon Parade takes place this Saturday in Chinatown. Glenn Koenig / Los Angeles Times

LACO explores Mozart, Brahms in new series

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra concertmaster Margaret Batjer leads members of the ensemble in works by Mozart and Brahms to kick off the new chamber-music series “In Focus.” The Moss Theater at New Roads, 3131 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. (Also at the Huntington Library in San Marino on Feb. 21.) $49 and up. www.laco.org

Concertmaster Margaret Batjer leads members of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra in a program of Mozart and Brahms at the Moss Theatre in Santa Monica. Michael Burke

Dance work tells tale of trauma, recovery

Canada’s Kidd Pivot and Electric Company Theatre join forces for “Betroffenheit,” choreographer Crystal Pite and writer Jonathon Young’s dance-theater work about coping with a tragic personal loss. Not recommended for children. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. $45 and up. www.thebroadstage.org

Kidd Pivot and Electric Company Theatre's dance theater work "Betroffenheit" comes to the Broad Stage. Wendy D

‘Guys and Dolls’ on stage at the Carpenter Center