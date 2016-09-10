Essential Arts & Culture: Controversy over Carpenter Center show, underwater sculpture, fall preview everything

From a satirical play that prompted a resignation in Long Beach to the struggle over sacred sites in North Dakota, it has been a busy week in the arts. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer at the Los Angeles Times, and these are the week’s essential culture stories:
Carpenter Center director resigns
Michele Roberge, who has directed the Carpenter Performing Arts Center at Cal State Long Beach for 14 years, has resigned from the post after a comedy about race and offensive words titled “N*gger Wetb*ck Ch*nk” was canceled by the university administration. “It took me about 15 nanoseconds to decide that I could no longer work for an organization that not only condones but practices censorship,” she told The Times’ David Ng. University President Jane Close Conoley, in the meantime, stands by the decision. Los Angeles Times
Iconic Vietnam War photo censored by Facebook
It is a picture that has become an icon of 20th century photography: Nick Ut’s image of a group of terrified children, including a naked young girl, fleeing a napalm attack in Vietnam in 1972. Facebook pulled the image from the social network for “violating community standards” but was forced to repost it after a global outcry. The controversy erupted when a Norwegian publisher accused Mark Zuckerberg of harming press freedom. New York Times
Ut, a Los Angeles-based photographer for the Associated Press, recently announced his upcoming retirement after a long and storied career. Los Angeles Times
The cultural struggle over the North Dakota pipeline
As hundreds of Native Americans from all over the continent head to North Dakota to stand against a planned pipeline that skirts Sioux territory, arts writer Ben Davis looks at the struggle’s cultural ramifications. Along the pipeline’s path are numerous archeological sites, some of which may already have been damaged by bulldozers. “Anyone who cares about art and culture should add their own voices to the chorus,” Davis writes. “This is a fight about whose culture matters.” Artnet
Construction of the pipeline has been suspended at the request of the Army, the Department of Justice and the Department of the Interior pending further study. Democracy Now
Los Angeles artist Doug Aitken, who is about to open the doors on his first massive North American museum survey at the Museum of Contemporary Art in downtown Los Angeles, is also about to launch a series of underwater sculptures you can swim through off the coast of Catalina. Or you could stay dry and simply admire the rendering. Los Angeles Times
Can L.A. sustain its booming visual arts scene?
As rents rise and international mega-gallerists descend on Southern California, L.A. arts writer Catherine Wagley looks at whether the city’s art market can support the current gallery boom. “The question — posed frequently by gallerists, artists, and journalists,” she writes, “is whether this growth can support itself in a city long known for its scarcity of serious collectors.” ARTnews
Comedy doesn’t always stand the test of time. But that hasn’t stopped a theater troupe called the Troubies from resuscitating Roman playwright Titus Maccius Plautus’ 2 millennia-old work “Mostellaria” at the Getty Villa — with updates that refer to everything from disco to Ryan Lochte. “Reviving ancient comedy is nearly as difficult as resuscitating a mummy,” writes Times theater critic Charles McNulty, “and this refurbished old property engenders an impressive quantity of hilarity.” Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra conductor Jeffrey Kahane is stepping down after two decades at the helm. In his honor, the orchestra’s board of directors has given him free rein to shape the “lovingly curated” 2016-17 season, writes Times contributor Catherine Womack, which will include “an ambitious three-week festival centered on themes of social justice, tolerance and peace.” Los Angeles Times
Plácido Domingo takes on Macbeth
The celebrated tenor — who in the past few years has switched to baritone roles — is taking on the role of Macbeth in a production set to kick off at the Los Angeles Opera this month. Domingo talks about how he is still tackling opera at the age of 75. “I never thought I would be singing at this age, ever,” he tells The Times’ David Ng. “Ever!” Los Angeles Times
The many skills of Colman Domingo
He is an award-winning playwright. A Tony nominated actor. And he also plays a mysterious figure on the zombie-fest “Fear the Walking Dead.” Polymath performer Colman Domingo sat down for an interview with Times contributor Barbara Isenberg to talk about his turn as a director, on the Robert O’Hara play “Barbecue,” which opens at the Geffen Playhouse next week. “Comedy and satire,” he says, “are the strongest ways to deal with very serious themes and very painful themes.” Los Angeles Times
Trying to decide which plays, concerts and art exhibitions to make time and endure traffic for in the coming months? Our critics and contributors have got you covered:
— Art critic Christopher Knight rounds up the best upcoming exhibitions, from a show of photography by Carrie Mae Weems to the shimmering, dreamlike panels of 15th century painter Giovanni di Paolo. Los Angeles Times
— Charles McNulty selects the most notable theater productions, including works by Anna Deavere Smith and a revival of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.” Los Angeles Times
— Classical music critic Mark Swed offers 11 classical music concerts and recordings worth tracking, including works by composers Philip Glass and John Adams and a performance by the Kronos Quartet. Los Angeles Times
— Contributor Laura Bleiberg writes that L.A. is about to have a dance season that is “unprecedented in its breadth and quality,” with performances by Mikhail Baryshnikov and choreographer Benjamin Millepied. Los Angeles Times
— Architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne pulls together essential design happenings — including a new biography of Jane Jacobs and an exhibition devoted to concrete master Louis Kahn. Los Angeles Times
In other news …
— Nicholas Serota, one of the most powerful men in the visual arts, is leaving London’s Tate galleries after 30 years to take over Arts Council England. The Guardian
— British artist Rebecca Moss is stranded at sea on one of the bankrupted Hanjin freighters. Hyperallergic
— After her son’s death, photographer Sally Mann pays tribute to her friend and colleague Cy Twombly in a haunting show set to open at Gagosian Gallery in New York later this month. Interesting fact: Twombly liked to hang out at Wal-Mart. New York Times
— An exhibition in New York brings together three decades of Alex Webb’s beguiling Mexico photographs. The Guardian
— The Hammer Museum has launched a free digital archive that is making information about its collections and some exhibitions easier to access. Los Angeles Times
— A home belonging to author J.D. Salinger in New Hampshire has been turned into a retreat for cartoonists. Entertainment Weekly
— British Parliament may soon vacate the crumbling Palace of Westminster for six years so that repairs can be made. New York Times
— L.A.’s moribund Angels Flight funicular has been tagged with graffiti. Curbed
— Speaking of moribund, a committee has recommended demolition for downtown L.A.’s Parker Center, the LAPD’s iconic former headquarters. Curbed
— L.A. Phil concertmaster Martin Chalifour marked his 20th season at the Hollywood Bowl with a lively performance that paired a combination of light classics with Richard Strauss’ sprawling tone poem “Ein Heldenleben.” Los Angeles Times
— A Turkish court has acquitted world-renowned pianist Fazil Say of blasphemy charges in a case that raised concerns about freedom of expression. Yahoo
— Greg Keller’s 1992 play “Dutch Masters,” which is being restaged by Rogue Machine in Los Angeles, touches on issues of race that remain current today, writes Philip Brandes. Los Angeles Times
— “Hot lady Vulcans” and cartoons that look like they’ve been animated with “all the technical savvy of a cement mixer.” Every “Star Trek” ever — ranked. This may be the most important thing ever written. Los Angeles Times
And last but not least …
A poem about Jesus in Hollywood. The Awl
