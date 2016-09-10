Essential Arts & Culture: Controversy over Carpenter Center show, underwater sculpture, fall preview everything

From a satirical play that prompted a resignation in Long Beach to the struggle over sacred sites in North Dakota, it has been a busy week in the arts. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer at the Los Angeles Times, and these are the week’s essential culture stories:

Carpenter Center director resigns

From left, Miles Ellington Gregley, Rafael Agustin and Allan Axibal perform "N*gger Wetb*ck Ch*nk" at the UCLA Freud Playhouse in 2004. Ken Hively / Los Angeles Times

Michele Roberge, who has directed the Carpenter Performing Arts Center at Cal State Long Beach for 14 years, has resigned from the post after a comedy about race and offensive words titled “N*gger Wetb*ck Ch*nk” was canceled by the university administration. “It took me about 15 nanoseconds to decide that I could no longer work for an organization that not only condones but practices censorship,” she told The Times’ David Ng. University President Jane Close Conoley, in the meantime, stands by the decision. Los Angeles Times

Iconic Vietnam War photo censored by Facebook

In 1972, Nick Ut made this historic picture of Vietnamese children fleeing an attack. Nick Ut / AP

It is a picture that has become an icon of 20th century photography: Nick Ut’s image of a group of terrified children, including a naked young girl, fleeing a napalm attack in Vietnam in 1972. Facebook pulled the image from the social network for “violating community standards” but was forced to repost it after a global outcry. The controversy erupted when a Norwegian publisher accused Mark Zuckerberg of harming press freedom. New York Times

Ut, a Los Angeles-based photographer for the Associated Press, recently announced his upcoming retirement after a long and storied career. Los Angeles Times

The cultural struggle over the North Dakota pipeline

A coalition of Native Americans march on Sept. 4 to a sacred burial ground disturbed by bulldozers building the Dakota Access Pipeline. Robyn Beck / AFP Photo

As hundreds of Native Americans from all over the continent head to North Dakota to stand against a planned pipeline that skirts Sioux territory, arts writer Ben Davis looks at the struggle’s cultural ramifications. Along the pipeline’s path are numerous archeological sites, some of which may already have been damaged by bulldozers. “Anyone who cares about art and culture should add their own voices to the chorus,” Davis writes. “This is a fight about whose culture matters.” Artnet

Construction of the pipeline has been suspended at the request of the Army, the Department of Justice and the Department of the Interior pending further study. Democracy Now

Art that requires scuba gear

A rendering of one of Doug Aitken's underwater pavilions presented by Parley for the Oceans and the Museum of Contemporary Art. Conner MacPhee

Los Angeles artist Doug Aitken, who is about to open the doors on his first massive North American museum survey at the Museum of Contemporary Art in downtown Los Angeles, is also about to launch a series of underwater sculptures you can swim through off the coast of Catalina. Or you could stay dry and simply admire the rendering. Los Angeles Times

Can L.A. sustain its booming visual arts scene?

One of L.A.'s new international mega-galleries, Hauser Wirth & Schimmel. Kirk McCoy / Los Angeles Times

As rents rise and international mega-gallerists descend on Southern California, L.A. arts writer Catherine Wagley looks at whether the city’s art market can support the current gallery boom. “The question — posed frequently by gallerists, artists, and journalists,” she writes, “is whether this growth can support itself in a city long known for its scarcity of serious collectors.” ARTnews

Reveling in the Roman lowbrow

The Troubadour Theater Company lets the gags fly in "Haunted House Party: A Roman Comedy," adapted from Plautus' "Mostellaria." Craig Schwartz

Comedy doesn’t always stand the test of time. But that hasn’t stopped a theater troupe called the Troubies from resuscitating Roman playwright Titus Maccius Plautus’ 2 millennia-old work “Mostellaria” at the Getty Villa — with updates that refer to everything from disco to Ryan Lochte. “Reviving ancient comedy is nearly as difficult as resuscitating a mummy,” writes Times theater critic Charles McNulty, “and this refurbished old property engenders an impressive quantity of hilarity.” Los Angeles Times

Jeffrey Kahane’s parting gift