Golden Globes 2017: Complete list of nominees

Tracy Brown
Contact Reporter

The nominees for the 74th Golden Globe Awards have been announced. 

“Hacksaw Ridge,” “Hell or High Water,” “Lion,” “Manchester by the Sea” and “Moonlight” were the films nominated for best drama picture, while “20th Century Women,” “Deadpool,” “Florence Foster Jenkins,” “La La Land” and “Sing Street” earned nods in the musical or comedy picture category. 

The nominees in the TV series categories include “The Crown,” “Game of Thrones,” “Stranger Things,” “This Is Us” and “Westworld” for drama and “Atlanta,” “black-ish,” “Mozart in the Jungle,” “Transparent” and “Veep” for comedy. “American Crime,” “The Dresser,” “The Night Manager,” “The Night Of” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” were nominated in the limited series or TV movie category. 

The 2017 Golden Globe Awards will be held Jan. 8 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Jimmy Fallon has been tapped to host the ceremony, which will air live on NBC. 

Below is the complete list of nominees.

Film

Motion picture, drama

Motion picture, musical or comedy

Motion picture, animated

  • “Zootopia” | Review
  • "My Life as a Zucchini"
  • “Moana” | Review
  • “Sing” | Review
  • “Kubo and the Two Strings” | Review

Motion picture, foreign language

Actress in a motion picture, drama

Actor in a motion picture, drama

Actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy

  • Annette Bening, "20th Century Women" | Video Q&A
  • Lily Collins, "Rules Don’t Apply" | Interview
  • Hailee Steinfeld, "The Edge of Seventeen" | Interview
  • Emma Stone, “La La Land” | Interview
  • Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Supporting actress in any motion picture

Supporting actor in any motion picture

Director, motion picture 

Screenplay, motion picture

  • Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea" | Interview
  • Damien Chazelle, "La La Land" | Video Q&A
  • Tom Ford, "Nocturnal Animals" | Interview
  • Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight" | Interview
  • Taylor Sheridan, "Hell or High Water" | Interview

Original score, motion picture

  • Justin Hurwitz, “La La Land” | Interview
  • Jóhann Jóhannsson, “Arrival” 
  • Nicholas Britell, “Moonlight”
  • Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka, “Lion” 
  • Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams, Hans Zimmer,  "Hidden Figures"

Original song, motion picture

  • “How Far I’ll Go” (“Moana”) | Interview
  • “City of Stars” (“La La Land”)
  • “Can’t Stop the Feeling” (“Trolls”) | Interview
  • "Faith" ("Sing")
  • "Gold" ("Gold")

Television

Television series, drama

  • “The Crown“ | Review
  • “Game of Thrones"
  • “Stranger Things“ | Review
  • “This Is Us“ | Review
  • “Westworld” | Review

Television series, musical or comedy

  • “Atlanta” | Review
  • “black-ish” | Review | Interview
  • “Mozart in the Jungle”
  • “Transparent”
  • “Veep”

Television limited series or motion picture made for television

  • "American Crime"
  • "The Dresser" | Review
  • "The Night Manager" | Review
  • “The Night Of” | Review
  • “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” | Review

Actress in a television series, musical or comedy

Actor in a television series, musical or comedy

  • Anthony Anderson, “black-ish” | Video Q&A
  • Donald Glover, "Atlanta"
  • Gael García Bernal, "Mozart in the Jungle" | Video Q&A
  • Nick Nolte, "Graves"
  • Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent” 

Actress in a television series, drama

  • Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander" | Video Q&A
  • Claire Foy, "The Crown" | Interview 
  • Keri Russell, “The Americans”
  • Winona Ryder, "Stranger Things"
  • Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld" | Interview

Actor in a television series, drama

  • Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot” | Interview | Playlist 
  • Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
  • Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”
  • Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”
  • Billy Bob Thornton, "Goliath"

Actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television

Actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television

Supporting actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

  • Olivia Colman, "The Night Manager"
  • Lena Headey, "Game of Thrones"
  • Mandy Moore, "This Is Us" | Interview
  • Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”
  • Thandie Newton, “Westworld” | Interview

Supporting actor in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

  • Sterling K. Brown, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” | Video Q&A
  • Hugh Laurie, “The Night Manager”
  • John Lithgow, "The Crown" | Interview
  • Christian Slater, "Mr. Robot"
  • John Travolta, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

tracy.brown@latimes.com

Twitter: @tracycbrown

UPDATES:

6:05 a.m.: This story has been updated with the complete list of Golden Globes nominations. 

This article was originally published at 5:27 a.m.

