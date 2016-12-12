Golden Globes 2017: Complete list of nominees

The nominees for the 74th Golden Globe Awards have been announced.

“Hacksaw Ridge,” “Hell or High Water,” “Lion,” “Manchester by the Sea” and “Moonlight” were the films nominated for best drama picture, while “20th Century Women,” “Deadpool,” “Florence Foster Jenkins,” “La La Land” and “Sing Street” earned nods in the musical or comedy picture category.

The nominees in the TV series categories include “The Crown,” “Game of Thrones,” “Stranger Things,” “This Is Us” and “Westworld” for drama and “Atlanta,” “black-ish,” “Mozart in the Jungle,” “Transparent” and “Veep” for comedy. “American Crime,” “The Dresser,” “The Night Manager,” “The Night Of” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” were nominated in the limited series or TV movie category.

The 2017 Golden Globe Awards will be held Jan. 8 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Jimmy Fallon has been tapped to host the ceremony, which will air live on NBC.

Below is the complete list of nominees.

Film

Motion picture, drama

Motion picture, musical or comedy

“20th Century Women” | Review

"Deadpool" | Review

“Florence Foster Jenkins” | Review

“La La Land” | Review

“Sing Street” | Review

Motion picture, animated

“Zootopia” | Review

"My Life as a Zucchini"

“Moana” | Review

“Sing” | Review

“Kubo and the Two Strings” | Review

Motion picture, foreign language

"Divines," France

"Elle," France | Review | Interview

"Neruda," Chile | Interview

"The Salesman," Iran

"Toni Erdmann," Germany | Interview

Actress in a motion picture, drama