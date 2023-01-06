The awards spotlight catches these three small roles with big performances in its glow

Becky, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

At the center of the multidimensional action adventure “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” a woman named Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh) tries to connect with her daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu), but can’t stop pushing her away.

One source of friction is Joy’s girlfriend Becky — particularly when Evelyn introduces her to Joy’s elderly grandfather Gong Gong (James Hong) as Joy’s “friend,” in a misguided attempt to spare everyone from a possible scene.

As played by Tallie Medel, Becky is the calming port in Joy’s storm. “Becky is such a loving character, so I just got to tap in to how much love I have for the world,” says Medel, evincing as much sincerity as the character. “I weep with love for the world.”

Medel, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, lives in New York and is a co-founder of the comedy dance troupe Cocoon Central Dance Team. They have known and worked with directors Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan for years, first meeting Scheinert when both were at Emerson College in 2005. “Their work is always so great and funny,” Medel says. “But this script is so personal and has such a life of its own; I’m so proud of their growth as filmmakers.”

At one point, Evelyn tells Joy that most Chinese parents would not even tolerate a daughter with a girlfriend — and a white girlfriend at that. Joy’s response: “She’s half Mexican.” “Daniel added that line for me, because I am half Mexican,” says Medel. “That meant the world to me.”

When Evelyn finally tells Gong Gong who Becky really is, his face alights with wonder, repeating the Chinese word for girlfriend. Becky smiles through tears back at him in a way that could break and heal a heart at the same time. “When you’re queer, when you’re trans, I think our families are so concerned about protecting us that they’re the ones who are hurting us,” Medel says. “Being able to live as you are means having to be incredibly vulnerable, but it also means you’re able to meet people at their best.”