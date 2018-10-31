Beyoncé, Joe Jonas and Sarah Hyland don our favorite 2018 Halloween costumes

Celebrities brought their creative A-game this year with a variety of meta, reverent and irreverent Halloween costumes.
Since the spooky holiday fell on a weekday this year, many stars pulled out all the stops over the weekend and donned new costumes for Wednesday.
Here’s a look at some of our favorite costumes:
“Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland and her boyfriend, Wells Adams, as “Taco” and “Belle”
Musician Joe Jonas as his fiancée Sophie Turner’s “Game of Thrones” character, Sansa Stark
Beyoncé as fellow singer Toni Braxton (and Braxton approves)
Musician John Legend as Prince Charming and daughter Luna as a butterfly
The lingerie-clad Kardashians and Jenners as the Victoria’s Secret Angels
Also, reality star Kylie Jenner as Barbie (and elsewhere twinning with daughter Stormi as butterflies)
Singer Ciara as Nakia from “Black Panther”
Late-night host Conan O’Brien and Andy Richter as Batman and Robin
Actress-activist Alyssa Milano as Captain America — who votes
Actor Neil Patrick Harris brings Disney’s Haunted Mansion to life with his family
TV host Ellen DeGeneres as a drunk contestant on “The Bachelor”
The “Today” show crew as 1980s icons
Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar as “Suicide Squad’s” Harley Quinn
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan as a variety of inflatable animals
Country star Keith Urban and actress Nicole Kidman as a ninja and a cat
