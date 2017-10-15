Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- National Organization for Women calls on Hollywood to end harassment and abuse of women
- Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announces expulsion of Harvey Weinstein
- Michael Moore proposes a plan for 'A World Without Harveys'
- Minka Kelly, latest Weinstein accuser, apologizes for 'obliging his orders to be complicit'
- Here's the final trailer for 'Stranger Things' Season 2
- Robin Thede's 'The Rundown' shows promise -- and some bite -- in its BET debut
- Ashley Judd to be celebrated with Speaking Truth to Power honor at Women's Media Awards
French president has 'taken steps' to strip Harvey Weinstein of his Legion of Honor award
|Sonaiya Kelley
In 2012, France's then-president, Nicolas Sarkozy, awarded film mogul Harvey Weinstein with the Legion of Honor award, the highest military and civilian honor, after the Weinstein Co.'s "The Artist" won five Oscars. Now French President Emmanuel Macron is seeking to revoke it, according to the Associated Press.
Macron said in an interview with TF1 television on Sunday that he has "taken steps" to strip Weinstein of the honor over the multiple accusations of sexual assault and harassment currently swirling around the Hollywood titan.
"Yes, I've begun the procedures to withdraw the Legion d'Honneur," Macron said. "Because his actions lack honor."
Weinstein has recently been ousted from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which awards the Oscars. Disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong is another American to lose the Legion of Honors distinction in recent years.