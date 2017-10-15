L.A. Now
A Santa Rosa woman died in the fires, her neighbors survived. Here are their stories
French president has 'taken steps' to strip Harvey Weinstein of his Legion of Honor award

Sonaiya Kelley
French President Emmanuel Macron is interviewed at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Sunday. (Philippe Wojazer / Pool)
In 2012, France's then-president, Nicolas Sarkozy, awarded film mogul Harvey Weinstein with the Legion of Honor award, the highest military and civilian honor, after the Weinstein Co.'s "The Artist" won five Oscars. Now French President Emmanuel Macron is seeking to revoke it, according to the Associated Press.

Macron said in an interview with TF1 television on Sunday that he has "taken steps" to strip Weinstein of the honor over the multiple accusations of sexual assault and harassment currently swirling around the Hollywood titan. 

"Yes, I've begun the procedures to withdraw the Legion d'Honneur," Macron said. "Because his actions lack honor."

Weinstein has recently been ousted from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which awards the Oscars. Disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong is another American to lose the Legion of Honors distinction in recent years.

