A nomination more than 28 years in the making: "The Simpsons" voice actress Nancy Cartwright on Thursday scored her first Emmy nomination for her legendary work as Bart Simpson (and various other "Simpsons" characters).

It is not, however, Cartwright's first Emmy nomination. That came in 2004, for her work on "Kim Possible."

And if she wins this time, it technically won't be Cartwright's first Emmy for voicing the trouble-making Simpson son either.

In 1992, the Primetime Emmys introduced an award for voice-over performance, an honor that was originally bestowed by jury selection to multiple, single or no winners in a given year. The academy continued the practice through 2008 before switching to the traditional nomination practice.

In the category's inaugural year, the award was given to six voice actors from "The Simpsons": Cartwright, Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Jackie Mason, Yeardley Smith and Marcia Wallace. So she was never nominated for her past "Simpsons" work, just awarded.

Since tfhen, the voice-acting honors have further diversified, in 2014 splitting into two categories: voice-over performance and narrator.

Though many "Simpsons" actors have been recognized by the Emmys in the years since, Cartwright has not been among them.

Neither, for that matter, has Yeardley Smith.

Justice for Lisa Simpson in 2018!