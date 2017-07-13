How Nancy Cartwright's Emmy nomination is technically a first for her 28 years of work on 'The Simpsons'

The 2017 Emmy Award nominations are out, and HBO is at the front of the pack (yet again) but not thanks to usual heavy hitter "Game of Thrones." This year it's all about "Westworld" and "Big Little Lies." Meanwhile there are plenty of battling co-stars in different categories, which is pretty on brand for FX's "Feud." Both Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange received a nomination for lead actress in a limited series or movie. And Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia are competing against each other for lead actor in a drama series for "This Is Us."
A nomination more than 28 years in the making: "The Simpsons" voice actress Nancy Cartwright on Thursday scored her first Emmy nomination for her legendary work as Bart Simpson (and various other "Simpsons" characters).
It is not, however, Cartwright's first Emmy nomination. That came in 2004, for her work on "Kim Possible."
And if she wins this time, it technically won't be Cartwright's first Emmy for voicing the trouble-making Simpson son either.
In 1992, the Primetime Emmys introduced an award for voice-over performance, an honor that was originally bestowed by jury selection to multiple, single or no winners in a given year. The academy continued the practice through 2008 before switching to the traditional nomination practice.
In the category's inaugural year, the award was given to six voice actors from "The Simpsons": Cartwright, Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Jackie Mason, Yeardley Smith and Marcia Wallace. So she was never nominated for her past "Simpsons" work, just awarded.
Since tfhen, the voice-acting honors have further diversified, in 2014 splitting into two categories: voice-over performance and narrator.
Though many "Simpsons" actors have been recognized by the Emmys in the years since, Cartwright has not been among them.
Neither, for that matter, has Yeardley Smith.
Justice for Lisa Simpson in 2018!