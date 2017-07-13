'Lightweight' Tracee Ellis Ross might sip a cocktail tonight to celebrate her second Emmy nod

The 2017 Emmy Award nominations are out, and HBO is at the front of the pack (yet again) but not thanks to usual heavy hitter "Game of Thrones." This year it's all about "Westworld" and "Big Little Lies." Meanwhile there are plenty of battling co-stars in different categories, which is pretty on brand for FX's "Feud." Both Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange received a nomination for lead actress in a limited series or movie. And Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia are competing against each other for lead actor in a drama series for "This Is Us."
Nominated Thursday morning for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, Tracee Ellis Ross of ABC's "black-ish" spoke exclusively to the Los Angeles Times about her second Emmy nod.
Congratulations! Where were you when you got the news?
What a fun morning! I was sitting on my meditation pillows in my meditation room listening to the birds with a moisture mask on my face. (Laughs.) I decided that watching the live feeds was making me too nervous and uncomfortable, so I wanted to do something that felt better. I opened my eyes and said, "I'll look and see if I get texts. If I get texts, then it means something good and then I can sort of tune in to what's happening." And I looked at, like, 8:36 a.m. and there was one text and then as I was about to open it, more started to come in, and I was like, "I think this is a good thing, I think this is a good thing."
So how quickly did your mood change from serenity to excitement?
It was pretty quick. And so I started making phone calls to all my loved ones. I called my parents and then I called my sisters and my brothers, there's so many of us. And then I called my best friends and Kenya [Barris, the show's creator]. It was actually really funny. So I texted Kenya and said, "Congratulations" and I meant to touch the cartwheel emoji, but I accidentally touched the broken heart, and I was like, "Oh, God! No! I don't mean that!" [Laughs].
I'm so excited because these moments are made so much sweeter when you get to share them with your family. And the fact that [co-star] Anthony [Anderson] is nominated for the third time makes it so extra special. And I have to say that I am blown away by the other women in this category! These are women who have not only influenced my personal career, but my life. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are two women that I have revered for so many years of my life.
What's it like working with someone you have such a close relationship with?
Anthony and I both, I think, are great on our own, but there's something extra special that happens when we're together. But the more that we have this time under our belts, the more that the respect and the love and the safety with each other grows. And I feel like there is something that comes out of me in collaboration with him that I've never seen in myself or my work anywhere else and I love it.
Were you surprised by your nomination?
If you're not surprised, I don't know what you're thinking! (Laughs.) I was surprised and I was nervous. As a kid, as soon as I decided I wanted to be an actor, and even before I decided I wanted to be an actor, I always watched award shows, and I always thought to myself, "My goodness. What an extraordinary moment for that person." And when I became an actor, the idea of winning an Oscar or an Emmy or a Golden Globe, that's the moment, that's the thing. And, of course, my life and my career and who I am as a person is not validated by those things, but the acknowledgment and the excitement of that — particularly for me in the context of the historical aspect as a black woman in this category, the weight and the meaning within that — is extremely special. There's a lot to it that I don't take lightly.
Why do you think people connect with this show?
I think people see themselves in this family both in the love and in the limitations of this family. The willingness on the part of our writers to courageously dive into subject matters that all of us are chomping on and trying to make sense of in this world, this country that we're living in. The fact that it is a multigenerational comedy that touches on so many different kinds of points of view, the writers' amazing ability to unpack the heavier subject matter but in a comedic way, the chemistry between our cast. I feel like there a lot of pieces that work.
How do you plan on celebrating?
My favorite thing to do to celebrate is to enjoy my favorite part of my life, which is cooking, having beautiful food, watching some television and going to bed early. So that is probably what will happen. I did discover I'm not a big drinker in any way, shape or form. I'm more interested in the stemware and the glasses that I drink from than the alcohol that is in them. However, on Instagram I did see a beautiful cocktail in a friend's post that was tequila with rose water and lime. And yesterday I went and bought the ingredients, so perhaps tonight I will make one of those cocktails and celebrate with two or three sips because I'm such a lightweight that I don't know that I could drink a whole glass of tequila.