'Lightweight' Tracee Ellis Ross might sip a cocktail tonight to celebrate her second Emmy nod

Nominated Thursday morning for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, Tracee Ellis Ross of ABC's "black-ish" spoke exclusively to the Los Angeles Times about her second Emmy nod.

Congratulations! Where were you when you got the news?

What a fun morning! I was sitting on my meditation pillows in my meditation room listening to the birds with a moisture mask on my face. (Laughs.) I decided that watching the live feeds was making me too nervous and uncomfortable, so I wanted to do something that felt better. I opened my eyes and said, "I'll look and see if I get texts. If I get texts, then it means something good and then I can sort of tune in to what's happening." And I looked at, like, 8:36 a.m. and there was one text and then as I was about to open it, more started to come in, and I was like, "I think this is a good thing, I think this is a good thing."

So how quickly did your mood change from serenity to excitement?

It was pretty quick. And so I started making phone calls to all my loved ones. I called my parents and then I called my sisters and my brothers, there's so many of us. And then I called my best friends and Kenya [Barris, the show's creator]. It was actually really funny. So I texted Kenya and said, "Congratulations" and I meant to touch the cartwheel emoji, but I accidentally touched the broken heart, and I was like, "Oh, God! No! I don't mean that!" [Laughs].

I'm so excited because these moments are made so much sweeter when you get to share them with your family. And the fact that [co-star] Anthony [Anderson] is nominated for the third time makes it so extra special. And I have to say that I am blown away by the other women in this category! These are women who have not only influenced my personal career, but my life. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are two women that I have revered for so many years of my life.

What's it like working with someone you have such a close relationship with?

Anthony and I both, I think, are great on our own, but there's something extra special that happens when we're together. But the more that we have this time under our belts, the more that the respect and the love and the safety with each other grows. And I feel like there is something that comes out of me in collaboration with him that I've never seen in myself or my work anywhere else and I love it.