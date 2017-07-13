With 22 nominations, the Emmys are living for 'Saturday Night Live'

The 2017 Emmy Award nominations are out, and HBO is at the front of the pack (yet again) but not thanks to usual heavy hitter "Game of Thrones." This year it's all about "Westworld" and "Big Little Lies." Meanwhile there are plenty of battling co-stars in different categories, which is pretty on brand for FX's "Feud." Both Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange received a nomination for lead actress in a limited series or movie. And Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia are competing against each other for lead actor in a drama series for "This Is Us."
Here is the complete list of nominees
|Libby Hill
It only took 42 years, but this "Saturday Night Live" show really seems to be catching on.
Jokes aside, the late-night sketch comedy stalwart had a banner season in 2016-17, seeing its best ratings in years and a renewed sense of cultural relevance thanks to the current tumultuous political climate.
The "SNL" revitalization campaign continued Thursday morning as the series racked up an astounding 22 Emmy nominations, tying with HBO's "Westworld" to lead all nominees.
That brings the grand total of Primetime Emmy nominations earned by the long-running comedy show to 231 since its debut in 1975.
The series garnered support across the board for efforts made both on camera and behind the scenes.
Alec Baldwin's acid impression of Donald Trump likely went a long way in earning him a nomination for supporting actor in a comedy series, while Vanessa Bayer, Leslie Jones and 2016 winner Kate McKinnon all scored nominations for supporting actress.
The series also had a significant showing in the guest acting categories, with Dave Chappelle, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Hanks, Kristin Wiig and Melissa McCarthy all getting nods for their hosting turns on the show.
A full list of the 22 Emmy nominations earned by "Saturday Night Live" can be found below:
- Variety sketch series
- Supporting actor in a comedy series (Alec Baldwin)
- Supporting actress in a comedy series (Vanessa Bayer)
- Supporting actress in a comedy series (Leslie Jones)
- Supporting actress in a comedy series (Kate McKinnon)
- Guest actor in a comedy series (Tom Hanks)
- Guest actor in a comedy series (Lin-Manuel Miranda)
- Guest actor in a comedy series (Dave Chappelle)
- Guest actress in a comedy series (Kristen Wiig)
- Guest actress in a comedy series (Melissa McCarthy)
- Production design for a variety, nonfiction, reality or reality competition series
- Costumes for variety, nonfiction or reality programming
- Directing for a variety series
- Picture editing for variety programming
- Hairstyling for a multi-camera series or special
- Lighting design/lighting direction for a variety series
- Makeup for a multi-camera series or special (non-prosthetic)
- Prosthetic makeup for a series, limited series, movie or special
- Original music and lyrics
- Stunt coordination for a comedy series or variety program
- Technical direction, camerawork, video control for a series
- Writing for a variety series