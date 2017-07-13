With 22 nominations, the Emmys are living for 'Saturday Night Live'

It only took 42 years, but this "Saturday Night Live" show really seems to be catching on.

Jokes aside, the late-night sketch comedy stalwart had a banner season in 2016-17, seeing its best ratings in years and a renewed sense of cultural relevance thanks to the current tumultuous political climate.

The "SNL" revitalization campaign continued Thursday morning as the series racked up an astounding 22 Emmy nominations, tying with HBO's "Westworld" to lead all nominees.

That brings the grand total of Primetime Emmy nominations earned by the long-running comedy show to 231 since its debut in 1975.

The series garnered support across the board for efforts made both on camera and behind the scenes.

Alec Baldwin's acid impression of Donald Trump likely went a long way in earning him a nomination for supporting actor in a comedy series, while Vanessa Bayer, Leslie Jones and 2016 winner Kate McKinnon all scored nominations for supporting actress.