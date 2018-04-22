Box office: 'I Feel Pretty' exceeds expectations, and 'A Quiet Place' is back on top

Of this weekend's new releases, "I Feel Pretty," a comedy about a woman who longs to be undeniably pretty and wakes up after a bump on the head suddenly seeing herself that way, performed the best, coming in third. Schumer took some criticism for focusing on body image as a source of confidence, but the film managed to exceed expectations of $13 million to $15 million. Still, the comedy performed poorly in comparison to Schumer's first two films: "Trainwreck," which brought in $30 million its opening weekend, and "Snatched," which earned $19.5 million its first weekend.