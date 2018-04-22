Box office: 'I Feel Pretty' exceeds expectations, and 'A Quiet Place' is back on top

"A Quiet Place" has hardly been a silent success. With an additional $22 million in ticket sales over the weekend, the horror film directed by John Krasinski has snatched the No. 1 spot once again in its third week of release. Meanwhile, the STX comedy "I Feel Pretty" starring Amy Schumer performed slightly better than expected with $16 million in ticket sales.
Paramount's horror film about a family that has to stay quiet to survive a monster-filled world had a modest 33% decline in sales from the previous week. But it managed to dethrone "Rampage," which stars Dwayne Johnson as a primatologist and his silverback gorilla buddy, George. The action-adventure movie earned an additional $21 million in sales taking it to 2nd place and bringing its total to $66.6 million.
Of this weekend's new releases, "I Feel Pretty," a comedy about a woman who longs to be undeniably pretty and wakes up after a bump on the head suddenly seeing herself that way, performed the best, coming in third. Schumer took some criticism for focusing on body image as a source of confidence, but the film managed to exceed expectations of $13 million to $15 million. Still, the comedy performed poorly in comparison to Schumer's first two films: "Trainwreck," which brought in $30 million its opening weekend, and "Snatched," which earned $19.5 million its first weekend.
Critics and audiences have mixed feelings about "I Feel Pretty," though neither place the comedy as a hit — moviegoers gave it a B+ grade on CinemaScore, and critics gave it a 34% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Fourth place goes to Fox's new release "Super Troopers 2," which earned far more than the $6 million to $8 million it was expected to earn its opening weekend. With $14.7 million in ticket sales, the sequel's opening was impressive, given that the first "Super Troopers" earned a total of $18.5 million.
The comedy focuses on a group of highway patrol officers who jump into action after an international border dispute between the U.S. and Canada. The first "Super Troopers" built a massive fan base when it was released in 2002, which could mean that hardcore fans flocked to theaters early, exhausting most of the film's potential.
Critics gave "Super Troopers 2" a rating of 35% on Rotten Tomatoes. Moviegoers gave the film a B+ on CinemaScore.
"Blumhouse's Truth or Dare" came in at No. 5 with an additional $7.9 million, but had a significant decrease in sales of 58% from the previous week. The film stars Tyler Posey ("Teen Wolf") and Lucy Hale ("Pretty Little Liars").
Steven Spielberg's futuristic, yet nostalgic "Ready Player One" earned $7.5 million this weekend for a total of $126 million, despite steeply falling. Sales in China helped push "Ready Player One" past $500 million in global box office this week.
The R-rated comedy "Blockers" also significantly declined in sales, but added $6.9 million for a total of $48 million in ticket sales.
The final new release of the weekend, "Traffik," an R-rated drama about a couple who has to defend themselves against a biker gang, failed to meet its modest expectation of about $5 million. The Lionsgate film earned $3.8 million, giving it the ninth spot in this week's chart.
Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs" has managed to stay in the Top 10 after its wide release with a 38% decline in sales from the prior week, bringing its total to $24.3 million. The stop-motion animated film about a Japanese boy who travels to an island of trash to find his dog, Spot, had a limited release and then expanded to almost 2,000 theaters with only a minor 10% bump in sales. The film faced cultural-appropriation criticisms from the Asian American community.
