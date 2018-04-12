Romantic drama 'Color Me You' unconvincingly follows its bliss

The path for 18-year-old Kat Abernathy (Kaley Caperton) has been set by her overbearing mother (Katie Walker) and grandfather (Buck Taylor): She'll follow in their footsteps and go to law school. But all Kat wants to do is paint, and when she wins a drawing contest while at college, she sees the opportunity to pursue her love. She hides her art classes from her parents, while signing her canvasses with someone else's name.