Reviews: Dylan McDermott in 'The Clovehitch Killer,' John Travolta in 'Speed Kills' and more movies

Madeline Brewer is fantastic as Alice, a sweet-natured yet shrewdly ambitious cammer, who in her online persona as “Lola” combines nudity with a bubbly personality, creative concepts for shows, and a willingness to take dares from her audience. One morning — right when she’s on the verge of becoming a permanent fixture in her site’s Top 50 — Alice wakes up to find that there’s another Lola, who looks and acts just like her, using her account and getting her money.