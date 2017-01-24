Academy Awards 2017: Complete list of nominations

The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were revealed this morning in Los Angeles.
“La La Land” did what 800-lb gorillas are supposed to do: dominate the Oscar nominations tally, pulling down 14, including actor, actress, director and picture. Ava Duvernay’s “13th” joins “O.J.: Made in America” among best documentary feature nominees, continuing our ongoing conversation about race in the United States. Speaking of which, with Viola Davis, Dev Patel, Octavia Spencer, Denzel Washington, Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris and Ruth Negga getting acting nominations, the 89th Academy Awards will definitely not be so white.
Announcers included Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman, Ken Watanabe and Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs.
The 2017 Oscars will take place on Feb. 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and will air live at 5:30 p.m. PT.
Jimmy Kimmel will host the telecast.
Here’s the complete list nominees as they’re announced:
Live coverage: Analysis, reactions, snubs, surprises and more on the 2017 Oscar nominations »
Picture
- “Arrival” | Review
- “Fences” | Review
- “Hacksaw Ridge” | Review
- “Hell or High Water” | Review
- “Hidden Figures” | Review | Interview
- “La La Land” | Review
- “Lion” | Review
- “Manchester by the Sea” | Review
- “Moonlight” | Review
Directing
- Denis Villeneuve, “Arrival”
- Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge" | Interview
- Damien Chazelle, “La La Land” | Video
- Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight” | Video | Interview
- Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea” | Video
Actor in a leading role
- Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea” | Video
- Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge” | Video | Interview
- Ryan Gosling, “La La Land” | Video
- Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic” | Interview
- Denzel Washington, “Fences”
Actor in a supporting role
- Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight” | Video
- Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water” | Video
- Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”
- Dev Patel, “Lion” | Video
- Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals” | Video
Actress in a leading role:
- Emma Stone, “La La Land” | Video
- Natalie Portman, “Jackie” | Video
- Ruth Negga, “Loving” | Video
- Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”
- Isabelle Huppert, “Elle” | Interview
Actress in a supporting role
- Viola Davis, “Fences”
- Naomie Harris, "Moonlight" | Video | Interview
- Nicole Kidman, “Lion” | Video
- Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures” | Video
- Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea” | Video
Adapted Screenplay
- “Lion,” by Luke Davis
- “Arrival,” by Eric Heisserer
- “Moonlight,” by Barry Jenkins | Interview
- “Hidden Figures,” by Theodore Melfi and Allison Schroeder
- “Fences,” by August Wilson
Original Screenplay
- “Manchester by the Sea,” by Kenneth Lonergan,
- “Hell or High Water,” by Taylor Sheridan
- “La La Land,” by Damien Chazelle
- "20th Century Women," Mike Mills
- “The Lobster,” by Efthymis Filippou and Yorgos Lanthimos
Cinematography
- “Arrival” | Interview
- “La La Land”
- “Lion”
- “Moonlight”
- “Silence”
Documentary feature
- “Fire at Sea”
- “I am Not Your Negro”
- “Life, Animated”
- “OJ: Made in America”
- “13th”
Documentary short:
- “Extermis”
- “4.1 miles”
- “Joe’s Violins”
- “Watani: My Homeland”
- “The White Helmets”
Foreign language film:
- “Toni Erdmann,” Germany
- “The Salesman,” Iran
- “A Man Called Ove,” Sweden
- “Tanna,” Australia
- “Land of Mine,” Denmark
Sound editing
- “Arrival”
- “Deepwater Horizon”
- "Hacksaw Ridge”
- “La La Land”
- “Sully”
Sound mixing
- “Arrival” | Interview
- "Hacksaw Ridge”
- “La La Land”
- “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
- “13 Hours"
Original score
- Justin Hurwitz, "La La Land"
- Mica Levi, "Jackie"
- Nicholas Britell, "Moonlight"
- Volker Bertelmann and Dustin O'Halloran, "Lion"
- Thomas Newman, "Passengers"
Original song
- “City of Stars” (“La La Land”) | Interview
- “How Far I’ll Go” (“Moana”) | Interview
- “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” (“La La Land”)
- “The Empty Chair” (“Jim: The James Foley Story”)
- “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” (“Trolls”) | Interview
Listen to the Oscar nominees for original song »
Production design
- "Arrival" (Patrice Vermette, Paul Hotte)
- “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock) | Interview
- "Hail, Caesar!" (Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh)
- "La La Land" (David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco)
- "Passengers" (Guy Hendrix Dyas, Gene Serdena)
Visual effects:
- “Deepwater Horizon”
- “Doctor Strange” | Interview
- “The Jungle Book”
- “Kubo and the Two Strings”
- “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
Makeup and hairstyling
- “A Man Called Ove”
- “Star Trek Beyond”
- “Suicide Squad”
Costume design
- Mary Zophres, "La La Land"
- Madeline Fontaine, "Jackie" | Interview
- Consolata Boyle, "Florence Foster Jenkins"
- Colleen Atwood, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"
- Joanna Johnston, "Allied" | Interview
Film Editing
- “Arrival”
- "Hell or High Water"
- “Hacksaw Ridge”
- “La La Land”
- “Moonlight”
Live-action short
- "Ennemis intérieurs," Selim Azzazi
- "La femme et le TGV," Timo von Gunten
- "Silent Nights," Aske Bang, Kim Magnusson
- “Sing,” Kristof Deák, Anna Udvardy "Timecode," Juanjo Gimenez
Animated Short Film
- "Blind Vashya”
- "Borrowed Time"
- "Pear Cider and Cigareets"
- "Pearl"
- "Piper"
Animated Feature Film
- “Kubo and the Two Strings” | Interview
- “Moana”
- “My Life as a Zucchini”
- “The Red Turtle”
- “Zootopia”
ALSO:
No Sundance premiere has won the top Oscar — will that change this year?
How an underdog screenwriter got the 'Hidden Figures' job -- and an Oscar nomination
'La La Land' ties 'All About Eve' and 'Titanic' for most Oscar nominations