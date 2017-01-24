Academy Awards 2017: Complete list of nominations

The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were revealed this morning in Los Angeles.

“La La Land” did what 800-lb gorillas are supposed to do: dominate the Oscar nominations tally, pulling down 14, including actor, actress, director and picture. Ava Duvernay’s “13th” joins “O.J.: Made in America” among best documentary feature nominees, continuing our ongoing conversation about race in the United States. Speaking of which, with Viola Davis, Dev Patel, Octavia Spencer, Denzel Washington, Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris and Ruth Negga getting acting nominations, the 89th Academy Awards will definitely not be so white.

Announcers included Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman, Ken Watanabe and Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs.

The 2017 Oscars will take place on Feb. 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and will air live at 5:30 p.m. PT.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the telecast.

Here’s the complete list nominees as they’re announced:

Picture

“Arrival” | Review

“Fences” | Review

“Hacksaw Ridge” | Review

“Hell or High Water” | Review

“Hidden Figures” | Review | Interview

“La La Land” | Review

“Lion” | Review

“Manchester by the Sea” | Review

“Moonlight” | Review

Directing

Denis Villeneuve, “Arrival”

Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge" | Interview

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land” | Video

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight” | Video | Interview

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea” | Video

Actor in a leading role

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea” | Video

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge” | Video | Interview

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land” | Video

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic” | Interview

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Actor in a supporting role

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight” | Video

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water” | Video

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”

Dev Patel, “Lion” | Video

Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals” | Video

Actress in a leading role:

Emma Stone, “La La Land” | Video

Natalie Portman, “Jackie” | Video

Ruth Negga, “Loving” | Video

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle” | Interview

Actress in a supporting role

Viola Davis, “Fences”

Naomie Harris, "Moonlight" | Video | Interview

Nicole Kidman, “Lion” | Video

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures” | Video

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea” | Video

Adapted Screenplay