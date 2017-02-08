In the burgeoning world of virtual reality, storytelling is both cutting-edge and old-fashioned

Over the last several years, the Sundance Film Festival has been an early adopter, and key champion, of bringing virtual-reality content into the world of film. What had once been primarily a gaming movement has evolved into a cinema fixture. Sundance and its New Frontier program are big reasons why.

This year that movement turned up a few notches. The Sundance that ended recently was the first in which VR occupied its own physical space — an intimate venue away from the Main Street tumult called the “VR Palace.” It was, coincidentally, also the first festival in which much of the content can now be viewed broadly, thanks to the release of dedicated headsets such as the Oculus Rift and PlayStation VR in the last year.

Maybe most importantly, it was the first year veteran creators truly began to push boundaries. Nearly every one of the modern VR pioneers — Chris Milk, the directing tandem known as Felix & Paul, Oculus' in-house filmmakers — brought new content to show off, along with worthy lesser-knowns. Much of it — 16 pure VR pieces at the Palace and about a dozen more with VR components at the mainline New Frontier exhibition — was impressive and instructive. (Many are also available for these new platforms, or can be viewed at an upcoming film festival/tech show.)

Virtual reality is still a ways off from mass consumer adoption. But one of its biggest hurdles — not enough interesting content — is firmly a thing of the past.

Here are seven new pieces that both showcase the range of what the medium can do at present and hint at where it could be going.

"Dear Angelica"‎ (lead artist: Saschka Unseld)

A still from "Dear Angelica" by Saschka Unseld. (Sundance Institute)

Story Studio, the cinematic-content division of VR headset player Oculus, has been breaking ground from the beginning. The animation pioneer (it's made up of many Pixar alums) had one of the first narrative films in VR, a distant-planet story called "Lost," several years back. It won the first Emmy for an original VR piece with “Henry” last year.” And now it has its most ambitious effort, and arguably the most moving tale yet created for VR.

Directed by Story Studio chief Unseld with the help of artists Wesley Allsbrook and Angela Petrella, “Angelica” tells hauntingly of a young woman grieving the loss of her actress mother. She describes how she now watches her mom’s movies to bring her memory back, then feels the sense of emptiness when the images flicker off.

But it’s the way content merges with form that makes "Angelica" so notable. Using an illustration tool called Quill designed for this film (Oculus will now make it available for other creators), "Angelica" tells its story with swirling colors and vivid dimensionality. There's the opportunity to — quite literally — walk in and around images as they move slowly enough to allow you to inhabit the world. Unlike many VR pieces, you're not just inside the film, you’re crawling around in a character's mind. Also present is a dizzyingly beautiful sense of scale; shapes slowly enlarge and diminish as the story unfolds.

In "Angelica's" most powerful moment, an astronaut is seen floating away, capturing the majesty of life and the melancholy of passing into death. Aesthetics and emotions — two staples of cinema that have yet to become part of VR — are key here. “Memories don’t have linearity; they’re moments frozen in time,” said Unseld, one of the more philosophically inclined of the cinematic VR movement. “We all have them in our lives. And the way we experience VR is not the way we experience the world; it’s more the way we think, our memories. That’s what we wanted to capture.”

"Out of Exile: Daniel's Story" (lead artist: Nonny de la Peña)

A still from "Out of Exile: Daniel's Story" by Nonny de la Pena. (Sundance Institute)

Albert Maysles liked to talk about documentary as primarily an empathy tool.‎ Virtual reality takes that ‎idea and ups the ante. And few can throw down with empathy like De la Peña.

Known as the godmother of VR, De la Peña helped create the medium, inventing headset tech at a USC lab. (She now runs her own show over in Santa Monica.) The early days were MacGyver-ish — it wasn't that many years ago when she had to rig up sensors and run alongside the user to allow the kind of free-range movement that is now becoming de rigueur.

One element that's constant, though: De la Peña's interest in the medium as a way for ordinary people to understand conflict points. While past pieces have dealt with outbursts of physical violence — the Syrian Civil War, a confrontation on the Mexican-U.S. border — the creator has, with her new piece, shifted her focus.

In "Exile," she tells the real-life story of Daniel Ashley Pierce, who faced verbal and physical abuse from his family after he came out to them. Using audio from Pierce himself, it drops you into the living room during the confrontational moment, your head whipsawing between Daniel's heartfelt announcement and his relatives' unsympathetic reaction. Deceptively simple in concept, it puts you inside conflicts still sadly ongoing for many Americans.

"Documentary is about explosiveness abroad but also at home, and VR is a great way to show that," De la Peña said. Then, noting the timing on which she was giving the interview — the same morning as the presidential inauguration — she added, "Yes, now more than ever."

"Life of Us" (lead artists: Chris Milk, Aaron Koblin, with music by Pharrell Williams)

Chris Milk and Pharrell Williams (Sundance Institute)

Chris Milk helped kick off the VR-indie film crossover years ago with such early pieces as "Evolution of Verse," "Clouds Over Sidra" and a nifty Beck concert he filmed by rigging his own cameras. These days he oversees Here Be Dragons, a VR production company, and Within, the distribution side of the business.‎ None of that insider-speak will prepare you for this goofy-but-heady experience in which you and a partner in adjacent rooms basically go from early forms of life to futuristic robots.

There isn't a ton of narrative, more of a chronology, as the seven-minute piece allows you to begin moving first as simple organisms, then to more ape-like beings, then birds, then humans, then whatever comes next, as the experience has you crawling, scampering, running and flying alongside a partner. You can communicate with said partner: they're in an adjacent room but you hear them and they you, in voices that take in the qualities of the creature you're inhabiting at that moment in evolutionary times.

Technologically speaking, "Life of Us" shows what's possible in a sweeping, and tandem, VR experience. More conceptually? The idea is to use the medium to give you a playful, macro view of where we're headed as a species.