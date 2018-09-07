TV This Week, Sept. 9-15: 'The Bad Seed,' 'The Miniaturist' and more

SUNDAY
Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Naomi Campbell and Me Too Movement progenitor Tarana Burke are among the honorees for “Black Girls Rock! 2018.” 8 and 10:30 p.m. BET
When she was bad, she was horrid in a new remake of the 1956 thriller “The Bad Seed.” With Rob Lowe and Mckenna Grace. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Put your makeup on, fix your hair up pretty, and meet me tonight in Atlantic City for “The 2019 Miss America Competition.” “Dancing with the Stars’ ” Carrie Ann Inaba hosts. 9 p.m. ABC
A young girl in 17th-century Holland finds herself married to an Amsterdam merchant in a three-part adaptation of Jessie Burton’s best-selling novel “The Miniaturist” on “Masterpiece.” With Anya Taylor-Joy, Alex Hassell and Romola Garai. p.m. KOCE
James Franco, James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal return for a second season of the 1970s-set adult-entertainment industry drama “The Deuce.” 9 p.m. HBO
The Chicago-set dramedy “Shameless” is back for a ninth season. With William H. Macy and Emmy Rossum. 9 p.m. Showtime
The post-apocalyptic drama “The Last Ship” sets sail for its fifth and final season. With Eric Dane, Bridget Regan and Adam Baldwin. 9 p.m.
Pop music’s Ashlee Simpson-Ross and her hubby, Evan Ross, are “Ashlee and Evan” in this new reality series. 10 p.m. E!
Hey, “You.” “Gossip Girl’s” Penn Badgley romances/stalks an aspiring writer (Elizabeth Lail) in this new series based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel. John Stamos and “Pretty Little Liars’ ” Shay Mitchell also star. 10 p.m. Lifetime
MONDAY
The winner will walk away with a cool million on the 10th-season finale of the obstacle-course competition “American Ninja Warrior.” From Las Vegas. 8 p.m. NBC
A winner is also revealed on the 15th-season finale of “So You Think You Can Dance.” Cat Deeley hosts. 8 p.m. Fox
The Sept. 11 terrorist attacks are recalled on a new installment of “Days That Shaped America.” 9 p.m. History Channel
Filmmaker Camilla Magid gets up close and personal with three ex-convicts in South L.A. struggling to rebuild their lives in the poignant 2017 documentary “Land of the Free.” 9 p.m. Starz
Modern-day courting and sparking and the new-fangled devices that enable it are examined in the documentary “Swiped: Hooking Up in the Digital Age.” 10 p.m. HBO
The finale of the docuseries “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story” looks at the state of race relations in America in the years since the black teenager’s death. 10 p.m. BET and Paramount
TUESDAY
Give a hoot, read a book: “The Great American Read” is back with new episodes and host Meredith Vieira. 8 p.m. KOCE
Some who survived the collapse of the World Trade Center revisit that dark day in 2001 in the new special “9/11: Escape From the Towers.” 9 p.m. History Channel
“Frontline” studies a once-thriving Rust Belt city where the post-recession economic recovery has come up short in the new episode “Left Behind America.” 10 p.m. KOCE
WEDNESDAY
Andrew Ross Sorkin looks back to 2008 when financial markets tanked in the new special “Crisis on Wall Street: The Week That Shook the World.” 7 and 10:06 p.m. CNBC
Three mostly deaf families share their struggles and triumphs in the new special “Born This Way Presents: Deaf Out Loud.” 8 p.m. A&E
Istanbul, not Constantinople, is the final stop for the three-part series “Ancient Invisible Cities.” 9 p.m. KOCE
The end is nigh in “American Horror Story: Apocalypse,” the latest iteration of Ryan Murphy’s campy/creepy anthology series. With Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Connie Britton and Jessica Lange. 10 p.m. FX
THURSDAY
What’s all this then? “Snatch,” the online series inspired Guy Ritchie’s British crime drama, is back for a second season. With Rupert Grint. Any time, Crackle
The 2017 documentary “The Oslo Diaries” tells of an of-the-books effort by some Israelis and Palestinians to bring peace to the Middle East. 8 p.m. HBO
The telenovela-style drama “Queen of the South” ends its third season, and the action-drama “Shooter” ends its three-season run. Alice Braga stars in the former, Ryan Phillippe in the latter. 9 and 10 p.m. USA
FRIDAY
The true-crime genre comes in for further mocking in a second season of the satirical series “American Vandal.” Any time, Netflix
Why the long face? Will Arnett is back as “BoJack Horseman” in new episodes of this animated comedy. Any time, Netflix
Is there life on Mars? There will be once “The First” humans arrive in this futuristic drama series starring Sean Penn and Natascha McElhone. Any time, Hulu
“SNL” alums Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen play a Riverside couple who’ve been married for what feels like “Forever” in this new comedy series. Any time, Amazon
A Connecticut man (Ben Mendelsohn) has the mother of all midlife crises in “Friends With Money” filmmaker Nicole Holofcener’s latest domestic dramedy, “The Land of Steady Habits.” With Edie Falco and Connie Britton. Any time, Netflix
“Norm Macdonald Has a Show,” E-I-E-I-O. The comedian chats up some famous folks in this new talker. Any time, Netflix
A three-film salute to the late Neil Simon kicks off with the 1968 adaptation of the playwright’s hit Broadway comedy “The Odd Couple.” With Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau. 5 p.m. Turner Classic Movies
“Thor’s” Chris Hemsworth is tasked with routing the Taliban and al-Qaida in Afghanistan in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks in the 2018 action drama “12 Strong.” With Michael Shannon. 7:45 p.m. Cinemax
The new special “Sunday’s Best: Celebrating 40 Years of CBS Sunday Morning” salutes the house that Charles Kuralt built. Jane Pauley hosts. 8 p.m. CBS
Who you gonna call? The Tennessee Wraith Chasers, that’s who, in the new paranormal investigation series “Haunted Live.” 10 p.m. Travel Channel
Hail, Atlantis! Zachary Quinto goes “In Search Of” the fabled lost city in this rebooted series’ first-season finale. 9 p.m. History Channel
SATURDAY
The trophies they don’t have time to hand out Sept. 17 will get handed out at the “2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.” 8 p.m. FXX
The Bellas are back in the 2017 musical-comedy sequel “Pitch Perfect 3.” With Anna Kendrick,
Christopher Plummer, not Kevin Spacey, portrays billionaire J. Paul Getty in Ridley Scott’s fact-based 2017 drama “All the Money in the World.” Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg also star. 8 p.m. Starz
Danica McKellar plays an HGTV-type host who reconnects with an ex when she returns to her hometown in the new TV movie “Love in Design.” With Andrew W. Walker. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Cillian Murphy and “50 Shades’ ” Jamie Dornan hunt one of Hitler’s top henchman in Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia in the fact-based 2016 WWII thriller “Anthropoid.” 9 p.m. Showtime
