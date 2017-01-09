Tuesday's TV highlights: Obama's farewell address, 'This Is Us' and more

SERIES
New Girl “Transformers’ ” Megan Fox continues her recurring role on a new episode of the Zooey Deschanel sitcom. 8 p.m. Fox
Nazi Mega Weapons The new episode “The Eagle’s Nest” recalls Adolf Hitler’s heavily fortified retreat in the Bavarian Alps. 8 p.m. KOCE
American Housewife “Popular’s” Leslie Bibb guest stars on a new episode of this freshman sitcom. 8:30 p.m. ABC
This Is Us The hit family drama offers its mid-season premiere; with Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown. 9 p.m. NBC
Bones Ryan O’Neal reprises his recurring role as Brennan’s (Emily Deschanel) father on a new episode of the forensics drama. 9 p.m. Fox
Being Mary Jane Aspiring news anchor Mary Jane (Gabrielle Union) lands a gig on a morning show in the drama’s fourth-season premiere. 9 p.m. BET
Good Behavior This Southern-set drama starring “Downton Abbey’s” Michelle Dockery as a recent parolee trying to stay out of trouble ends its first season; Juan Diego Botto also stars. 9 p.m. TNT
Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations Andrew Zimmern’s foodie travelogue closes out another season with back-to-back visits to Bali and Copenhagen. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Travel Channel
American Experience The new episode “Command and Control” recounts a 1980 nuclear accident at a Titan II missile complex in Damascus, Ark. 9:30 p.m. KOCE
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath This unscripted series featuring the former “King of Queens” star closes out its first season. 10 p.m. A&E
Taboo “The Revenant’s” Tom Hardy co-created and stars in this dark drama about mysterious Brit who returns to early 19th-century London after spending 10 years in Africa; with Jonathan Pryce, Franka Potente and Oona Chaplin. 10 p.m. FX
Kate Plus 8 The reality series starring Kate Gosselin and her brood wraps another season. 10p.m. TLC
SPECIALS
Presidential address Broadcast networks and cable-news outlets will offer live coverage as President Obama delivers a farewell address to the nation from Chicago. 6 p.m. various channels
MOVIES
Papillon Steve McQueen and Dustin Hoffman co-star in this 1973 thriller about two convicts who attempt to escape from the notorious penal colony known as Devil’s Island. 5 p.m. TCM
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Cable news anchor Bret Baier. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Martha Stewart; Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”); makeup artist Wendy Rowe; High Valley performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Gabrielle Union; Erin Andrews; author Emily Maynard. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Woody Harrelson; Sunny Pawar (“Lion”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Kevin Bacon; Queen Latifah. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Gabrielle Union. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray 10 a.m. KCAL
The Doctors Restaurant fish fraud. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Nancy Grace. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Zoe Saldana. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Cyber-spending. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Real 1 p.m. KCOP
Steve Harvey Bill Rancic. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Jude Demorest (“Star”); Chris Hardwick. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil Parents say their teen is prostituting herself. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ben Affleck; Oscar the Grouch; Ruby Rose; Shaping Sound Dance Company performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Kristos Andrews, Erik Fellows and Derrell Whitt (“The Bay”); guest co-host Mel B. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Vivica A. Fox. 3 p.m. KCOP
Tavis Smiley 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Aasif Mandvi. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Anna Faris; comic Jamie Lee; Lewis Del Mar performs. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Queen Latifah; Fred Armisen; the Flaming Lips perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Andrew Garfield; Erin Andrews; Cage the Elephant performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Amy Adams; Naomie Harris; Blink-182 performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Mark Wahlberg. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ken Jeong; Trump spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Emmanuelle Chriqui; Wolf Parade performs; Tony Cox. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
