Tuesday's TV highlights: Obama's farewell address, 'This Is Us' and more

SERIES

New Girl “Transformers’ ” Megan Fox continues her recurring role on a new episode of the Zooey Deschanel sitcom. 8 p.m. Fox

Nazi Mega Weapons The new episode “The Eagle’s Nest” recalls Adolf Hitler’s heavily fortified retreat in the Bavarian Alps. 8 p.m. KOCE

American Housewife “Popular’s” Leslie Bibb guest stars on a new episode of this freshman sitcom. 8:30 p.m. ABC

This Is Us The hit family drama offers its mid-season premiere; with Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown. 9 p.m. NBC

Bones Ryan O’Neal reprises his recurring role as Brennan’s (Emily Deschanel) father on a new episode of the forensics drama. 9 p.m. Fox

Being Mary Jane Aspiring news anchor Mary Jane (Gabrielle Union) lands a gig on a morning show in the drama’s fourth-season premiere. 9 p.m. BET

Good Behavior This Southern-set drama starring “Downton Abbey’s” Michelle Dockery as a recent parolee trying to stay out of trouble ends its first season; Juan Diego Botto also stars. 9 p.m. TNT

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations Andrew Zimmern’s foodie travelogue closes out another season with back-to-back visits to Bali and Copenhagen. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Travel Channel

American Experience The new episode “Command and Control” recounts a 1980 nuclear accident at a Titan II missile complex in Damascus, Ark. 9:30 p.m. KOCE

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath This unscripted series featuring the former “King of Queens” star closes out its first season. 10 p.m. A&E

Taboo “The Revenant’s” Tom Hardy co-created and stars in this dark drama about mysterious Brit who returns to early 19th-century London after spending 10 years in Africa; with Jonathan Pryce, Franka Potente and Oona Chaplin. 10 p.m. FX

Kate Plus 8 The reality series starring Kate Gosselin and her brood wraps another season. 10p.m. TLC

SPECIALS

Presidential address Broadcast networks and cable-news outlets will offer live coverage as President Obama delivers a farewell address to the nation from Chicago. 6 p.m. various channels

MOVIES

Papillon Steve McQueen and Dustin Hoffman co-star in this 1973 thriller about two convicts who attempt to escape from the notorious penal colony known as Devil’s Island. 5 p.m. TCM

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Cable news anchor Bret Baier. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Martha Stewart; Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”); makeup artist Wendy Rowe; High Valley performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Gabrielle Union; Erin Andrews; author Emily Maynard. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Woody Harrelson; Sunny Pawar (“Lion”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Kevin Bacon; Queen Latifah. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Gabrielle Union. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors Restaurant fish fraud. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Nancy Grace. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Zoe Saldana. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Cyber-spending. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Real 1 p.m. KCOP

Steve Harvey Bill Rancic. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Jude Demorest (“Star”); Chris Hardwick. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil Parents say their teen is prostituting herself. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ben Affleck; Oscar the Grouch; Ruby Rose; Shaping Sound Dance Company performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Kristos Andrews, Erik Fellows and Derrell Whitt (“The Bay”); guest co-host Mel B. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Vivica A. Fox. 3 p.m. KCOP

Tavis Smiley 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Aasif Mandvi. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Anna Faris; comic Jamie Lee; Lewis Del Mar performs. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Queen Latifah; Fred Armisen; the Flaming Lips perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Andrew Garfield; Erin Andrews; Cage the Elephant performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Amy Adams; Naomie Harris; Blink-182 performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Mark Wahlberg. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ken Jeong; Trump spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Emmanuelle Chriqui; Wolf Parade performs; Tony Cox. 1:38 a.m. KNBC