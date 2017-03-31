Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Mother's Day' on Showtime

SERIES

The Axe Files With David Axelrod The onetime Obama campaign official sits down with former political rival Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) to take a look back at McCain’s career and discuss current issues, including national security and America’s role in the world, in the premiere of this new series. 6 p.m. CNN

The Zoo A snow leopard rescued from Pakistan is having trouble eating because of a broken tooth, while the bird department tries to restore a beehive for the bee-eater birds, in this new episode. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Say Yes to the Prom This 90-minute special, which has become an annual TLC spring tradition, is an offshoot of an initiative in which the network partners with Macy’s department store to help make prom dreams come true for nearly 1,000 deserving and academically successful students across the country. Students from the 2017 Los Angeles event received one-on-one style sessions with TLC guru Monte Durham, designer Betsey Johnson and Aya Kanai from “Seventeen” magazine. 8 p.m. TLC

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Years in the writing, this 2016 female buddy comedy reunites Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley in their long-running TV roles. Supermodel Kate Moss is featured, and series regulars Julia Sawalha, Jane Horrocks and June Whitfield also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Fatal Defense Things take a dark turn after a single mother signs up for self-defense lessons from a handsome martial arts instructor in this 2017 thriller; with Ashley Scott and David Cade. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Love at First Bark An interior designer (Jana Kramer) makes a connection with a hunky dog trainer (Kevin McGarry) in this new made-for-cable romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Mother’s Day Like his earlier holiday-themed ensemble comedies “Valentine’s Day” and “New Year’s Eve,” this 2016 effort from Garry Marshall (his final film) is longer on stars than on solid laughs. Jennifer Aniston heads the cast as a single mom who learns that her ex is marrying a younger woman, while Julia Roberts plays a best-selling author who is being sought by a daughter (Britt Robertson) she gave up for adoption at birth. Kate Hudson, Jason Sudeikis and Sarah Chalke also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

Triple 9 Criminals and crooked cops collaborate on an insidious yet brilliant scheme to use an honest lawman as a pawn for a heist in John Hillcoat’s 2016 crime thriller. Casey Affleck, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Norman Reedus, Aaron Paul, Anthony Mackie, Kate Winslet, Woody Harrelson and Gal Gadot star. 11 p.m. Showtime

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union National security: Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank); Freedom Caucus: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio); executive orders, trade: Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Agriculturalists in the Arctic who are working to safeguard the world’s food supply; bestselling suspense novelist Mary Higgins Clark; Alec Baldwin; California winery where trained peregrine falcons protect the grapes from starlings; country music legend Willie Nelson; Nazi U-boat and Allied ship discovered off the North Carolina coast. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS The economy, Trump’s economic moves, climate change: General Electric chief executive Jeff Immelt; investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election: Former Gov. Tom Kean (R-N.J.); documentary “Cries From Syria”: Filmmaker Evgeny Afineevsky, human rights activist Kholoud Helmi. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley; Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas); Sen. Angus King (I-Maine); author Jon Meacham (“Destiny and Power: The American Odyssey of George Herbert Walker Bush”). (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.); Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.); Clint Watts, Foreign Policy Research Institute. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley; former Defense Secretary Ashton Carter; Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).(N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Climate policies: Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt; Gorsuch’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings, healthcare debate, investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia: Senate Major Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.); John Durning, deputy project manager for the James Webb Space Telescope. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Fox News Channel

Reliable Sources Trump’s war with press; respect, women and the Trump administration; International Fact-Checking Day; controversial Fox News pundit. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia; Rep. Devin Nunes’ claims about the intelligence community collecting incidental communications by the Trump transition team; Ivanka Trump takes an official position in the White House; Vice President Mike Pence’s comments on his marriage; Sean Hannity’s interview with Ted Koppel. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News Channel

60 Minutes Betty Shelby, a Tulsa police officer charged with manslaughter in the shooting of an unarmed black man; Peter Marino, an in-demand architect known for his unique fashion sense. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

2017 NCAA Basketball Tournament The Final Four meet as South Carolina plays Gonzaga, followed by Oregon vs. North Carolina. 3 and 5:30 p.m. CBS

Figure Skating World Championships: Ladies Free Skate, from Helsinki, Finland. 8 p.m. NBC

