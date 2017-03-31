Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Mother's Day' on Showtime

SERIES
The Axe Files With David Axelrod The onetime Obama campaign official sits down with former political rival Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) to take a look back at McCain’s career and discuss current issues, including national security and America’s role in the world, in the premiere of this new series. 6 p.m. CNN
The Zoo A snow leopard rescued from Pakistan is having trouble eating because of a broken tooth, while the bird department tries to restore a beehive for the bee-eater birds, in this new episode. 10 p.m. Animal Planet
SPECIALS
Say Yes to the Prom This 90-minute special, which has become an annual TLC spring tradition, is an offshoot of an initiative in which the network partners with Macy’s department store to help make prom dreams come true for nearly 1,000 deserving and academically successful students across the country. Students from the 2017 Los Angeles event received one-on-one style sessions with TLC guru Monte Durham, designer Betsey Johnson and Aya Kanai from “Seventeen” magazine. 8 p.m. TLC
MOVIES
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Years in the writing, this 2016 female buddy comedy reunites Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley in their long-running TV roles. Supermodel Kate Moss is featured, and series regulars Julia Sawalha, Jane Horrocks and June Whitfield also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Fatal Defense Things take a dark turn after a single mother signs up for self-defense lessons from a handsome martial arts instructor in this 2017 thriller; with Ashley Scott and David Cade. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Love at First Bark An interior designer (Jana Kramer) makes a connection with a hunky dog trainer (Kevin McGarry) in this new made-for-cable romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Mother’s Day Like his earlier holiday-themed ensemble comedies “Valentine’s Day” and “New Year’s Eve,” this 2016 effort from Garry Marshall (his final film) is longer on stars than on solid laughs. Jennifer Aniston heads the cast as a single mom who learns that her ex is marrying a younger woman, while Julia Roberts plays a best-selling author who is being sought by a daughter (Britt Robertson) she gave up for adoption at birth. Kate Hudson, Jason Sudeikis and Sarah Chalke also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
Triple 9 Criminals and crooked cops collaborate on an insidious yet brilliant scheme to use an honest lawman as a pawn for a heist in John Hillcoat’s 2016 crime thriller. Casey Affleck, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Norman Reedus, Aaron Paul, Anthony Mackie, Kate Winslet, Woody Harrelson and Gal Gadot star. 11 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union National security: Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank); Freedom Caucus: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio); executive orders, trade: Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Agriculturalists in the Arctic who are working to safeguard the world’s food supply; bestselling suspense novelist Mary Higgins Clark; Alec Baldwin; California winery where trained peregrine falcons protect the grapes from starlings; country music legend Willie Nelson; Nazi U-boat and Allied ship discovered off the North Carolina coast. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS The economy, Trump’s economic moves, climate change: General Electric chief executive Jeff Immelt; investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election: Former Gov. Tom Kean (R-N.J.); documentary “Cries From Syria”: Filmmaker Evgeny Afineevsky, human rights activist Kholoud Helmi. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley; Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas); Sen. Angus King (I-Maine); author Jon Meacham (“Destiny and Power: The American Odyssey of George Herbert Walker Bush”). (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.); Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.); Clint Watts, Foreign Policy Research Institute. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley; former Defense Secretary Ashton Carter; Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).(N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Climate policies: Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt; Gorsuch’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings, healthcare debate, investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia: Senate Major Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.); John Durning, deputy project manager for the James Webb Space Telescope. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Fox News Channel
Reliable Sources Trump’s war with press; respect, women and the Trump administration; International Fact-Checking Day; controversial Fox News pundit. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia; Rep. Devin Nunes’ claims about the intelligence community collecting incidental communications by the Trump transition team; Ivanka Trump takes an official position in the White House; Vice President Mike Pence’s comments on his marriage; Sean Hannity’s interview with Ted Koppel. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News Channel
60 Minutes Betty Shelby, a Tulsa police officer charged with manslaughter in the shooting of an unarmed black man; Peter Marino, an in-demand architect known for his unique fashion sense. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
2017 NCAA Basketball Tournament The Final Four meet as South Carolina plays Gonzaga, followed by Oregon vs. North Carolina. 3 and 5:30 p.m. CBS
Figure Skating World Championships: Ladies Free Skate, from Helsinki, Finland. 8 p.m. NBC
