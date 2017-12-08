The story behind 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' song about ... you know what

Friday’s episode of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” introduced viewers to Paula’s version of Josh Chan.

This installment of the CW musical comedy marked the first time Josh (Vincent Rodriguez), the object of affection for leading lady Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom), did not have his name featured in the episode title—instead Paula’s ex took center stage.

“Getting Over Jeff,” which served as the winter finale, had Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin) reunite with her long-lost love during a trip home to Buffalo to care for her ailing father, a bit of an alcoholic crank.

The episode gave way to Paula’s first solo musical number this season. During a trip to the grocery store, Paula spots Jeff (John Gatins) from a distance. The butterflies start fluttering, leading to a song entitled, in the often bawdy language of the show, “First Penis I Saw.”

During a conversation with co-creators Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna, we couldn’t not ask about it. So here’s what they had to say:

We have to talk about the ABBA-esque song in this week’s episode. What inspired it?

Brosh McKenna: It's funny because we were talking to the songwriters about it, and they were in the other room. We said: "Something which really talks about your first love." And they came running in, and Rachel was excited, and I was expecting it to be a ballad. I just think it captures one of the most fascinating, exhilarating things about first love, which is the first time you're seeing somebody naked and in those situations, you never, ever forget it.

Bloom: Right, but it's not stuff that you say in a song because it's awkward and weird. I remember the moment that me [and co-songwriters], Jack [Dolgen] and Adam [Schlesinger], were brainstorming and I had this thought that, "Okay, what's Paula feeling at this moment? She's feeling like, 'Oh my God, I haven't seen this guy in so long.' Well, that reminds me of the show 'Mamma Mia' ...and when you think about, 'Mamma mia, here I go again,' okay, so what's that emotion? She's feeling that rush of first love. Okay, well, what's something that hasn't been said in a song about first love that is very, very true to first love? It's like, 'Oh, the first penis I saw.'

I mean, I remember the first. I remember where I was, I remember what I thought. And it's so important, because ...all of these songs [about first love] are like, "Oh, my darling, doves fly out of my heart whenever I see you," but at the end of the day—

Brosh McKenna: — It’s all just genitals.

Bloom: ... it's leading to just, "Let me put my genitals on your genitals." It's these beautiful, florid phrases about the grossest [stuff].

Brosh McKenna: And it's a ridiculousness that nobody talks about. I was incredibly shocked and taken aback by the pace of sexual activity when I first experienced it, because you really think it's going to be languorous, floating on a cloud, and just the idea that it gets to that frantic pace was a real shocker to me.

Bloom:I had a roommate in college who, we were like 19 and she started having sex with a 36-year-old man, and she's like, "Is it supposed to be that fast?" And you're like, "Yeah, I guess. It's real fast."

Brosh McKenna: Romantic love really is evolution's way of getting you past the grossness.

Did the CW’s standards and practices department have any issues with the song? Were there lines you had to edit?

Bloom: Yeah. The one thing they focused on was — it used to be, "And then he took my hand...." But that was too graphic so we said, "and taught me all about the first penis." I mean, fine.

[Testicles] are terrible. I mean, let's just get it out there: [Testicles] are horrible. Anyone who says intelligent design ... I don't know.

Brosh McKenna: Yeah, but vaginas are weird. If you don't know what to do with one, and you're just looking at one for the first time. ‘My First Vagina’ story is a different tone, am I right?

Bloom: Well, most guys are very surprised about the placement of where it is. They think it's front, and when they find out how low it is—

Brosh McKenna: They think it's coming out of your belly…

Bloom: Yeah. It's very weird. Just to touch on [testicles] for a second—

Brosh McKenna: This is what all your interviews are like, Yvonne, right?

