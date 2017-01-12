Watch an exclusive clip from the next episode of NBC's 'Grimm'

As the end draws near for NBC’s “Grimm,” its current — and final — season has unfolded with all sorts of questions lingering in viewers’ minds.

In an exclusive clip from Friday's episode, members of the besieged crew of Portland crime fighters who protect innocents from Wesen creatures finally strike a blow against the bad guys.

In this case, the bad guy is police chief-turned-mayor Sean Renard (Sasha Roiz). After last week’s premiere, we learned that the onetime ally of good is out to capture, or kill, his mortal enemy, Det. Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli).

This week, in the clip below, Nick’s partner, Hank (Russell Hornsby), and friend and colleague Sgt. Wu (Reggie Lee) bring in Renard, charging him with the murder of his campaign manager.

After an intense season finale last year and last week’s premiere, which saw our hero go on the run, the sixth season of this supernatural procedural has a handful of loose ends to tie up in its final 12 episodes.

Questions abound: How will the group resolve its tiff with Renard? What exactly is the mystical wooden healing stick that cures all? Did they find a piece of the holy crucifix? How will the children affect the resolution of the series?

With so many questions unanswered, you might want to binge watch it if you aren’t caught up.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour >> »

jevon.phillips@latimes.com

Follow me on Twitter: @Storiz