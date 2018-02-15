John Oliver returns to 'Last Week Tonight,' talks Trump, Alec Baldwin and why he's in awe of Jimmy Kimmel

I think it's a personal decision. I didn't feel like I had a choice. I can only speak for myself and that one example. There was a fully reported out sequence of stories [about Hoffman]. I knew that others were coming. I just don't feel like there was an option not to bring that up. A grand jury in [Baldwin's] analogy is the journalism that takes place before the story comes out. I don't want to litigate something which is incomprehensible, because there's no point. But yeah, that is an absurd analogy. Those stories had come out, [Hoffman] had dodged red carpet questions [at the Gotham Film Awards the week before]. I couldn't believe he was turning up to a conversation about a film about sexual harassment being covered up. I just cannot envision a world in which you don't think it's going to come up. Like, that's insane to me. And, again, it's kind of insulting. You think I'm not going to bring it up?