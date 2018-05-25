Have a 'Sex and the City'-level breakup story?

Twenty years have passed since fans first met Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha. Since the “Sex and the City” quartet’s debut on June 6, 1998, viewers have cringed — and raised their Cosmos — to countless, ridiculous TV breakups. To name a few over the course of six seasons and two movies:

Carrie Bradshaw ( Sarah Jessica Parker ) was dumped via Post-it note by Jack Berger (Ron Livingston).

Later, she was burned again when she was ditched by Mr. Big (Chris Noth) on her wedding day.

Steve Brady (David Eigenberg) parted ways with Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) over an expensive suit.

Trey MacDougal (Kyle MacLachlan) broke the news to Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) that he was giving up on their marriage and their attempts to have a baby just before their gorgeous apartment was shot for a magazine spread.