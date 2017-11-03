Instagram-ready designer gifts

Instagram-ready gifts for the person who has everything...

Hit the trails

AGL (Attilio Giusti Lembruni) hiking boots. AGL

The hiking boot gets an elegant makeover by Italian brand AGL Attilio Giusti Lembruni with sequin-embroidered lace and velvet laces. $600. agl.com

Cozy earmuffs

Anya Hindmarch ear muffs. Net-a-Porter

Anya Hindmarch leather-trim shearling ear muffs, embellished with the designer’s trademark smiley face. $495. net-a-porter.com

Fair Isle sweater

Burberry wool sweater. Burberry

Burberry wool patchwork Fair Isle sweater, handcrafted in Wales. $695. At Burberry in Beverly Hills and burberry.com.

Calfskin bag

Christian Louboutin’s calfskin Bagdamon bag. Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin’s royally handsome calfskin Bagdamon bag, crafted in Italy, decorated with a logo crest. $1,890. christianlouboutin.com

Plaid jacket

Filson wool plaid Packer jacket. Filson

Filson wool plaid Packer jacket, lined with flannel and topped off with a shearling collar. $695. General Quarters in Fairfax and filson.com

Mirrored sunglasses

Gentle Monster titanium sunglasses with mirrored lenses. Gentle Monster

Korean brand Gentle Monster teamed with actress Tilda Swinton to design these cool Trickofthelight titanium sunglasses with mirrored lenses. $286. Gentle Monster in downtown Los Angeles, gentlemonster.com

Gucci kicks

Gucci sneaker. Gucci

Gucci’s web-striped Ace sneaker, inspired by a ’70s-era archival style, has been remade in festive glitter just in time for the holidays. $670. gucci.com

Buzzy pillow

Gucci Décor fringed, velvet pillow. Gucci

Gucci Décor fringed, velvet pillow is hand-embroidered with Kingsnake and floral motifs, signatures of buzzy creative director Alessandro Michele and the Italian brand. $1,250. gucci.com

Hermès skateboard

Hermès skateboard. Hermès

Hermès puts a high-fashion spin on the skateboard with Henri d’Origny’s Cavalcadour bridle pattern sublimation printed on maple. $3,850 or $4,625 (long board). Hermès in Beverly Hills.

Leather slides

Jill Burrows leather slippers. Jill Burrows

Inspired by Moroccan babouche slides, Angeleno Jill Burrows has debuted a line of leather slippers in fun colors and metallics, some with perforated detailing at the toe, $78 each. shopjillburrows.com

Champagne tote

Krug x Berluti handcrafted Wild Journey leather backpack. Krug x Berluti

Krug x Berluti handcrafted Wild Journey leather backpack with thermofoil lining and insulated insert to transport a bottle of Krug Rosé (included, with a chrome stopper and two glasses). $6,500. By special order at Berluti in Beverly Hills. Allow two to four weeks for delivery.

Eye-catching sweater

Libertine’s spirited Eye Love L.A. cashmere sweater. Libertine

Libertine’s spirited Eye Love L.A. cashmere sweater, created by fun-loving L.A. fashion designer Johnson Hartig. $1,200. Fred Segal in West Hollywood.

Initial necklace

Lisa George abstract brass initial necklace. Lisa George

Lisa George abstract brass initial necklace, finished in 14-karat gold or rhodium plating. Allow at least 10 days for delivery. $125. lgeorgedesigns.com

Louis Vuitton ping pong ...

Louis Vuitton ping-pong set. Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton ping pong set includes a racket with a logo monogram jacket cover and four balls in a clip-on holder. $2,210. Louis Vuitton boutiques in Beverly Hills and South Coast Plaza.

… and jump rope

Louis Vuitton’s Christopher jump rope. Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton’s Christopher jump rope with logo monogram handles and a matching storage bag. $545. Louis Vuitton stores in Beverly Hills and South Coast Plaza.

Hand-painted headphones

Master & Dynamic's hand-painted palm-print MH40 Over-Ear Headphones. Master & Dynamic

Master & Dynamic’s hand-painted palm-print MH40 Over-Ear Headphones for the Webster x Lane Crawford collection, $500. The Webster at South Coast Plaza, thewebster.us

Puffer vest for your pup

Moncler down puffer vest in a mini version for dogs. Moncler

Moncler has partnered with Italian canine couture brand Poldo to reinvent its signature down puffer vest in a mini version for the fashion-wise canine crowd. In five colors and two sizes. $450. Moncler in Beverly Hills as of Oct. 19.

Plaid pants

Roxherm’s plaid cotton pants. Malbon Golf

Parisian label Roxherm’s plaid cotton pants, in four patterns. $270. Malbon Golf store in Fairfax, malbongolf.com

Shoe clips

Stuart Weitzman crystal letter shoe clips, Stuart Weitzman

Stuart Weitzman crystal letter shoe clips, available with the purchase of one of three party-ready shoe styles in multiple hues of silk satin. $125 each. Stuart Weitzman in Beverly Hills and South Coast Plaza, stuartweitzman.com as of early December.

Snazzy cufflinks

Tara Hirshberg’s 14-karat gold and enamel Venice Surf cufflinks Tara Hirshberg

Santa Monica-based jewelry designer Tara Hirshberg’s 14-karat gold and enamel Venice Surf cufflinks, handcrafted in downtown L.A. $1,200. tarahirshberg.com

Bedazzled Uggs

Ugg x Jeremy Scott dazzling, limited-edition beaded boots. Ugg

Ugg x Jeremy Scott dazzling, limited-edition beaded boots, embellished with colorful Swarovski crystals. $1,195. Just One Eye in Hollywood, justoneeye.com