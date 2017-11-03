Instagram-ready designer gifts

Instagram-ready gifts for the person who has everything...
More gift guides:
Hit the trails
The hiking boot gets an elegant makeover by Italian brand AGL Attilio Giusti Lembruni with sequin-embroidered lace and velvet laces. $600. agl.com
Cozy earmuffs
Anya Hindmarch leather-trim shearling ear muffs, embellished with the designer’s trademark smiley face. $495. net-a-porter.com
Fair Isle sweater
Burberry wool patchwork Fair Isle sweater, handcrafted in Wales. $695. At Burberry in Beverly Hills and burberry.com.
Calfskin bag
Christian Louboutin’s royally handsome calfskin Bagdamon bag, crafted in Italy, decorated with a logo crest. $1,890. christianlouboutin.com
Plaid jacket
Filson wool plaid Packer jacket, lined with flannel and topped off with a shearling collar. $695. General Quarters in Fairfax and filson.com
Mirrored sunglasses
Korean brand Gentle Monster teamed with actress Tilda Swinton to design these cool Trickofthelight titanium sunglasses with mirrored lenses. $286. Gentle Monster in downtown Los Angeles, gentlemonster.com
Gucci kicks
Gucci’s web-striped Ace sneaker, inspired by a ’70s-era archival style, has been remade in festive glitter just in time for the holidays. $670. gucci.com
Buzzy pillow
Gucci Décor fringed, velvet pillow is hand-embroidered with Kingsnake and floral motifs, signatures of buzzy creative director Alessandro Michele and the Italian brand. $1,250. gucci.com
Hermès skateboard
Hermès puts a high-fashion spin on the skateboard with Henri d’Origny’s Cavalcadour bridle pattern sublimation printed on maple. $3,850 or $4,625 (long board). Hermès in Beverly Hills.
Leather slides
Inspired by Moroccan babouche slides, Angeleno Jill Burrows has debuted a line of leather slippers in fun colors and metallics, some with perforated detailing at the toe, $78 each. shopjillburrows.com
Champagne tote
Krug x Berluti handcrafted Wild Journey leather backpack with thermofoil lining and insulated insert to transport a bottle of Krug Rosé (included, with a chrome stopper and two glasses). $6,500. By special order at Berluti in Beverly Hills. Allow two to four weeks for delivery.
Eye-catching sweater
Libertine’s spirited Eye Love L.A. cashmere sweater, created by fun-loving L.A. fashion designer Johnson Hartig. $1,200. Fred Segal in West Hollywood.
Initial necklace
Lisa George abstract brass initial necklace, finished in 14-karat gold or rhodium plating. Allow at least 10 days for delivery. $125. lgeorgedesigns.com
Louis Vuitton ping pong ...
Louis Vuitton ping pong set includes a racket with a logo monogram jacket cover and four balls in a clip-on holder. $2,210. Louis Vuitton boutiques in Beverly Hills and South Coast Plaza.
… and jump rope
Louis Vuitton’s Christopher jump rope with logo monogram handles and a matching storage bag. $545. Louis Vuitton stores in Beverly Hills and South Coast Plaza.
Hand-painted headphones
Master & Dynamic’s hand-painted palm-print MH40 Over-Ear Headphones for the Webster x Lane Crawford collection, $500. The Webster at South Coast Plaza, thewebster.us
Puffer vest for your pup
Moncler has partnered with Italian canine couture brand Poldo to reinvent its signature down puffer vest in a mini version for the fashion-wise canine crowd. In five colors and two sizes. $450. Moncler in Beverly Hills as of Oct. 19.
Plaid pants
Parisian label Roxherm’s plaid cotton pants, in four patterns. $270. Malbon Golf store in Fairfax, malbongolf.com
Shoe clips
Stuart Weitzman crystal letter shoe clips, available with the purchase of one of three party-ready shoe styles in multiple hues of silk satin. $125 each. Stuart Weitzman in Beverly Hills and South Coast Plaza, stuartweitzman.com as of early December.
Snazzy cufflinks
Santa Monica-based jewelry designer Tara Hirshberg’s 14-karat gold and enamel Venice Surf cufflinks, handcrafted in downtown L.A. $1,200. tarahirshberg.com
Bedazzled Uggs
Ugg x Jeremy Scott dazzling, limited-edition beaded boots, embellished with colorful Swarovski crystals. $1,195. Just One Eye in Hollywood, justoneeye.com
Support our journalism
Please consider subscribing today to support stories like this one. Already a subscriber? Your support makes our work possible. Thank you. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.