Why you'll find deals and steals at the La Cienega Design Quarter sidewalk sale

At last year’s inaugural La Cienega Design Quarter sidewalk sale, shoppers could find beloved Dorothy Thorpe glassware — normally priced at $20 to $60 — on sale for $5 at Dragonette. Unframed Cocteau lithographs, once $1,250, went for under $250. At Hollywood at Home, lamps that cost thousands were down to hundreds.
By the end of the two-day event, vendors were accepting just about any offer.
Visitors to the upcoming sidewalk sale, scheduled for Oct. 5 and 6, can expect more of the same at the 31 participating venues, which are slashing prices of home decor items up to 80%.
“It’s going to run the gamut, from throws and pillows to sofas and dining chairs,” said Patrick Dragonette, founder of Dragonette and president of the La Cienega Design Quarter.
Orli Ben-Dor, creative director at Hollywood at Home, said shoppers could expect to “get a deal, whether you want to spend $100 or $1,000,” adding that her inventory includes vintage ceramic pieces at $15 or a leather chair discounted from $3,950 to $1,580.
At Mecox Gardens, head buyer Dave Benbow says that navy-and-white Ikat end tables priced at $1,550 would be down to $310.
Dragonette said the sale illustrates that LCDQ showrooms are not just for high-end interior designers and their celebrity clients.
“The area is seen as place where things are precious and dear and overpriced,” he said. “But that’s not the case.”
Participating stores will be marked by air dancers given an artsy flourish. Many showrooms will have access to moving trucks to get bigger purchases home, or buyers can use an app like lugg.com.
LCDQ Sidewalk Sale
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6
Where: La Cienega Boulevard between Melrose Avenue and Melrose Place
Info: lcdqla.com